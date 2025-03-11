New twist: ICC reveals why nobody from Pakistan came to Champions Trophy ceremony, ‘They should have…’

India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, defeating New Zealand by four wickets. However, the closing ceremony sparked controversy when no representatives from the host nation, Pakistan, were present on stage to hand out medals or jackets.

Instead, BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Devajit Saikia and ICC President Jay Shah conducted the presentation. Shah handed the trophy to Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Also Read | Champions Trophy presentation controversy: Akhtar decries lack of PCB officials

During the Champions Trophy 2025, the Men in Blue played all five matches in Dubai, which sparked controversy. Critics argued that this gave India an advantage as they stayed in one location and became familiar with the conditions.

Advertisement

During the ceremony, former Pakistan cricket player Shoaib Akhtar questioned the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials. He called it disappointing and confusing, especially since Pakistan was the tournament's official host.

A report by PTI later revealed that PCB CEO Sumair Ahmed, who also served as the tournament director, was present at the venue but was not invited on stage. It was apparently due to a communication error between him and ICC officials organising the event.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was reportedly unable to attend due to prior commitments as the Interior Minister of Pakistan.

The ICC responded, clarifying that only PCB office bearers were allowed on stage for the ceremony. Since Naqvi did not travel to Dubai, no eligible representative from PCB was available.

Advertisement

No office bearer available "Mr Naqvi was unavailable and didn’t travel. As per understanding, only office bearers can be called for trophy presentation, so from PCB no office bearer was available for the same. And they (PCB) were the hosts, they should have been there," the ICC spokesperson told India Today.