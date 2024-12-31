The Indian cricket in 2024 has seen emerging talent and seasoned players making their mark across all formats. From IPL sensations to international cricket triumphs, Indian cricketers have had it all. As the year 2024 comes to an end, here's a look at five Indian cricketers to watch out for in 2025.

Indian cricketers to watch out in 2025 Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy's return to the Indian team marked a blockbuster restart for the spinner. With 21 wickets in IPL 2024, the Tamil Nadu spinner finished second in the Purple cap list and played a special role in Kolkata Knight Riders' third title triumph.

Chakravarthy's success went beyond the IPL. He impressed in T20Is during India's series against Bangladesh in October. He took three wickets in the first T20I on October 6 and two wickets in the second T20I on October 9. Reflecting on his return to the Indian team after three years, he called it a dream comeback.

His impressive form continued in India's series against South Africa, where he took three wickets in the first T20I on November 8 and followed it up with a remarkable five-wicket haul in the second T20I on November 10. It made him the fifth Indian bowler to take five wickets in a T20I and the third to do so in South Africa.

Even though he made a comeback to the Indian team after three years, it is clear that, given the opportunity, Chakravarthy has the potential to make a significant impact, making him the player to watch out for in 2025.

Nitish Kumar Reddy: There is no doubt about the impact this young all-rounder will make in 2025, which is why he has earned a spot on the list. He gained recognition following his outstanding performance in IPL 2024, scoring 303 runs in 13 matches and earning the ‘Emerging Player’ title. After this successful IPL outing, there was no turning back for him.

He got his maiden India call-up for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe; however, he could not play due to a sports hernia injury. He later made his mark in the India vs Bangladesh T20I series, scoring 16 not out off 15 balls in the first match and was named 'Player of the Match' for his 74 off 34 balls in the second.

He was recently called as Hardik Pandya's replacement in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia. In the first Test, he scored 41 off 59 balls and amazed commentators with a reverse-scoop six in the second Test. He also scored 114 in the first innings of the fourth Test.

His overall bowling stats include three wickets in Tests and T20Is each, six in T20s, and 59 in first-class cricket.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The 13-year-old Bihar-born batsman who has created history by becoming the youngest player to be sold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is also someone to watch out for in the coming year.

Suryavanshi was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore on Day 2 of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah. He made his debut during the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season in Mumbai at just 12 years and 284 days against Mumbai. This was a history on its own. He caught the attention of cricket experts during the Youth Test series 2024 against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed 104 runs off just 62 balls. He also became the youngest centurion in the 170-year history of competitive cricket at 13 years and 188 days.

Recently, Suryavanshi starred for India in the ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup 2024. He finished with an average of 44 and a strike rate of 145.

Mohammed Shami: When we think of Mohammed Shami, one thing that stands out is his performance in the 2023 World Cup. The pacer, who has been away from cricket for over a year, is definitely one to watch in 2025.

In the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Bengal pacer finished as the leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps. However, due to his ankle injury, Shami missed out on most of 2024. He did make a comeback during the ongoing Ranji Trophy for Bengal, with a roaring seven-wicket haul during his team's win over Madhya Pradesh. After the Ranji trophy, he also played all nine matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), wherein he also undertook additional bowling sessions to prepare for Test matches.

There were speculations of him joining the BGT series. However, the BCCI ruled him out, stating that although he had completely recovered from this heel problem, his left knee exhibited minor swelling due to increased joint loading from his bowling workload.

Fans can expect him to feature in the 2025 Champions Trophy, provided he's fit. He could potentially replace Arshdeep Singh in the squad and Harshit Rana in the playing XI.

Washington Sundar: The all-rounder has been in good form this year. Currently playing in the BGT, Sundar made his Test return after a gap of more than three years. He made his Test debut in January 2021 against Australia in Brisbane. Sundar is also seen as a potential successor to Ashwin, as he is currently the only right-arm off-spinner in the team after him.

Recently, in a social media post when Washington Sundar posted about R Ashwin's retirement, the bowler replied, “Thupakkiya pudinga washiii!” The term ‘Thupakkiya pudinga’ means ‘hold this gun’.

Speaking of his bowling stats in the Tests this year. In the India vs New Zealand Test series, in the first innings of the 2nd Test, he took a remarkable seven wickets, while in the second innings, he took four wickets.

In the 3rd Test, he took four wickets in the first innings and one wicket in the second innings. His stats with the bat in Tests are also commendable. In his overall Test stats, he scored 442 runs in eight matches, with an average of 49.11.

His highest score in Test cricket is 96 not out. He has taken 25 Test wickets so far in Tests. In ODIs, he has scored 315 runs in 22 matches and taken 19 wickets. In T20Is, Washington has scored 161 runs in 52 matches and taken 47 wickets. In 60 IPL matches so far, the all-rounder has taken 60 wickets and scored 378 runs.