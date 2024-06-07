Former Indian striking batter Yuvraj Singh is quite popular in the sports fraternity globally and also a known personality for his unique style quotient. However, a video of a vlogger failed to recognize him on New York streets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The blogger – Yi Wang, who runs an Instagram page called nyc_food_and_drinks – even shared the video of Yuvraj Singh on Instagram asking if anyone knew who he was.

Wang wrote, “POV: NYC celebrity encounter". The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Can someone tell me who this is? Apparently very famous in India?"

The video has gone viral and accumulated nearly 10 million views, and the numbers are still increasing.

At that time, Yuvraj was surrounded by fans who are interacting with him and taking his video.

Following Wang's post, fans flocked to the comments section to answer the vlogger's question.

Here are few of them: One wrote, "Father of England cricket team (Sic)"

Another wrote, “Michael Jordan of Indian cricket (sic)"

Someone commented, "Yuvi paaji played 2011 Cricket World Cup with Cancer coughing blood while batting. Medics adviced to retire hurt but he wanted to bat till he collapsed... Went on to win the world cup and man of the tournament award"

"The one who made Stuart Broad ,stuart little (sic)," a fourth person commented.

"This guy represented his nation in a Cricket World cup and won it for them all while coughing blood while playing because of Cancer, but he didn't stop nor did any publicity of his cancer until they won the cup," wrote the fifth person.

The sixth person wrote, "He's the guy who kicked British arses in just 6 minutes.. The whole Country (England) was crying literally after that.. Why? You'll get your detailed answers on Google.."

Meanwhile, ICC Men's T20 World Cup is taking place for the first time in the USA from 1 June. The USA is co-hosting the T20 World cup along with West Indies.

