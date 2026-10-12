New Zealand Cricket banks on India tour to lift revenue by 50%

New Zealand Cricket expects India’s upcoming tour to lift its revenue by about 50% over a normal year, underscoring the board’s reliance on Indian cricket to finance the game at home and its push to build a more stable business beyond marquee bilateral series.
The 12-match tour, comprising five T20 internationals, five one-day internationals and two Tests, runs from 22 October to 1 December across five centres in New Zealand. It is expected to help the board post a surplus of more than NZ$10 million, or approximately ₹54 crore, in the financial year ending July 2027 (FY27), newly appointed chief executive Geoff Allott told Mint in an interview.