New Zealand Cricket proposes franchise-based NZ20 league to replace existing Super Smash tournament

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has proposed a new NZ20 franchise league to replace the existing Super Smash domestic T20 tournament, which has been running for 21 years.

NZC have also proposed a women's tournament, and, as per the proposal, it will be a six-team league involving privately-owned franchises. Should everything fall into place, the first edition of the tournament could take place in January 2027.

“While not a ⁠final commitment, the decision allows the board to focus resources on negotiating a potential licence and binding commercial ​arrangement with the ‌NZ20 organisers,” NZC said in an official statement.

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NZC board chair speaks on NZ20 Diana Puketapu-Lyndon, the chair of the New Zealand Cricket board, hoped to see multiple changes following the proposal of NZ20.

“We ‌want to work with NZ20 to ensure ​it incorporates and supports the women’s domestic T20 competition, and that ⁠it maintains a level of prominence and visibility consistent with NZC’s strategic commitment to the ‌women’s game," she said.

“Ensuring regional representation of NZ20 teams so that fans and aspiring young cricketers can see their heroes in action is also very important to the Board, as is the question of ownership ‌and control, including equity in the competition," she added.

New Zealand Cricket had also considered joining both the men's and women's Big Bash League tournaments in Australia, but eventually decided against pursuing it.

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“There ⁠was extensive discussion on the merits of these proposals, but the Board ‌concluded that now’s the right time to revitalise our 21-year-old Super Smash competition,” she explained.

The first edition of the Super Smash tournament took place during the 2005-06 season, with six teams taking part. They were Auckland Aces, Canterbury Wizards (Now known as Canterbury Kings), Northern Knights (Now known as Northern Brave), Central Stags, Otago Volts and Wellington Firebirds.

Northern Brave and Auckland Aces have won five titles each, making them the most successful men's sides. Meanwhile, in the women's edition of the Super Smash, Wellington Blaze are the most successful, with 10 titles to their name.

New Zealand Cricket director quits However, the decision to replace the Super Smash tournament with a privately owned franchise league has drawn criticism. New Zealand Cricket director Dion Nash announced his resignation, saying he does not agree with the board's future direction.

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