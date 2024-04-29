New Zealand has introduced their new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. And, for the first time in many years, there is no black colour in the jersey for a team that is otherwise known as “Black Caps".

Black was first introduced in New Zealand’s jerseys in 1999. While the Kiwis had an aquamarine jersey, the collar and border were black. New Zealand switched from their usual limited-over white and grey cricket clothes to a new bright colour. The new jersey also had a big silver fern design, a symbol intimately associated with New Zealand.

New Zealand went all black for the first time in the following World Cup year, 2003. The jersey had player names and numbers in white, making them easy to see. The silver fern remained on the back. Ever since the Black Caps have been all-black in limited-over cricket.

This time, New Zealand have returned to aquamarine. The jersey looks quite similar to what they donned in 1999. However, this time, black has not been used on the collar or the border.

Netizens react

Netizens are either shocked or disgusted by the new colour choice. They apparently can’t digest that the Black Caps have dropped the colour they are chiefly associated with.

“Thats down right disrespectful doesn't rep New Zealand at all," wrote one user on social media. “It's in the name...Black Caps. They're not Aqua Caps or Teal Caps. I hate it. Black with silver or white trim would be better and more recognizably KIWI," wrote another.

“Blackcaps without black," quipped one user. “The black colour jerseys of New Zealand are some of the best in cricket. Why do you keep choosing this awful colour every now and then?" wrote another.

Some of them have pointed out that the new jersey resembles the 1999 colours. Some are impressed as well.

“Looks good, lighter colours always look good," wrote one user. “You never disappoint when it comes to jersey," wrote another.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!