Home / Sports / Cricket News /  New Zealand into T20 World Cup semi-finals, India eliminated

New Zealand into T20 World Cup semi-finals, India eliminated

New Zealand's players celebrate after the dismissal during the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2021 between New Zealand and Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
1 min read . 06:47 PM IST AFP

New Zealand beat Afghanistan by eight wickets to reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals and eliminate pre-tournament favourites India on Sunday

New Zealand beat Afghanistan by eight wickets to reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals and eliminate pre-tournament favourites India on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 125, skipper Kane Williamson (40) and Devon Conway (36) put on an unbeaten stand of 68 to drive the team home with 11 balls to spare in Abu Dhabi.

The Kiwis joined Pakistan as the two teams in the final four from Group 2, leaving India's final match against Namibia on Monday a dead rubber.

England and Australia made the semi-finals from the other group.

