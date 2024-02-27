New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner retires from international cricket. All you need to know
New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner has retired from international cricket at the age of 37, following the snub from selectors for the 2 match Test series against Australia. Wagner is the 5th highest wicket taker for Kiwis in the Test format.
New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner has retired from all formats of international cricket after being snubbed from the Kiwi Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Australia starting on Thursday.
