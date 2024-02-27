New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner has retired from international cricket at the age of 37, following the snub from selectors for the 2 match Test series against Australia. Wagner is the 5th highest wicket taker for Kiwis in the Test format.

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner has retired from all formats of international cricket after being snubbed from the Kiwi Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Australia starting on Thursday.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Wagner was informed of his omission from the Test squad by New Zealand coach Gary Stead and the left-handed pacer announced his retirement from world cricket at a press conference at Basin Rivers in Wellington.

Informing about his retirement during the press conference said, Wagener said, "It's been an emotional week. It's not easy to step away from something you've given so much to and got so much out of, but it's now time for others to step up and take this team forward. I've enjoyed every single moment of playing Test cricket for the Black Caps and am proud of everything we've been able to achieve as a team. The friendships and bonds built over my career are what I'll cherish the most and I want to thank everyone who's played a part in where I am today,"

"My teammates have always meant the world to me and all I've ever wanted to do was what was best for the team - I hope that's the legacy I will leave. I'd like to thank my wife Lana for her support in helping me be the man I am today and for helping bring our two little girls Olivia and Zahli, and our boy Josh into the world. I'm looking forward to one final week in camp and will be doing everything I can to help prepare and support the boys," Wagner added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand pacer Gary Stead while commenting on Wagner's retirement said, "Neil's numbers are phenomenal, but I don't think we can underestimate his contributions to the team when the chips were down and he found a way to create a wicket. His accuracy, execution and tenacity have been instrumental in many of our great Test victories and he will always be remembered for his lion-hearted nature,"

