New Zealand will take on Afghanistan on October 18 in the 16th ODI World Cup 2023 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai. New Zealand vs Afghanistan Chennai ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 PM.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates It would be the fourth match of both teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. In its first match, New Zealand defeated England by 9 wickets (with 82 balls remaining) in the curtain raiser match at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad on October 5.

In its second match, New Zealand defeated the Netherlands by 99 runs in the 6th match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Hyderabad on October 9. In the third match, New Zealand defeated the opponent Bangladesh by 8 wickets at Chennai Stadium on October 13.

In its first match, Afghanistan were defeated by Bangladesh by 6 wickets (with 92 balls remaining) at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on October 7, 2023. Again in its second match Afghanistan were beaten by India by 8 wickets (with 90 balls remaining) on October 11 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. In its third match, Afghanistan made the biggest upset of the tournament by beating England by 69 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on October 15.

New Zealand Probable XI Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (capt, wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Mark Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Afghanistan Probable XI Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

New Zealand vs Afghanistan match: Weather prediction The weather conditions in Chennai are set to be partly sunny. According to AccuWeather, there is a 25% probability of rain in Chennai in the daytime as well as at night. There is no probability of thunderstorms in the city in the next 24 hours.

The temperature is expected to range between 32 degrees to 27 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 11 km/hr in the north-east direction in the day and 09 km/h in the northeast in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 15 km/h in the next 24 hours cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is 47% in the daytime and 32% at night.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan match today: When, where and how to watch The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 PM.

