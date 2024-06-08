Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 04:33 AM IST
Livemint

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score, Match 14 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

Venue : Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

New Zealand squad -
Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Afghanistan squad -
Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan

08 Jun 2024, 04:33 AM IST New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score: Toss Update

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match Details
Match 14 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between New Zealand and Afghanistan to be held at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana at 05:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

