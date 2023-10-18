NZ vs AFG: New Zealand win by 149 runs against Afghanistan

NZ vs AFG LIVE Score Updates: A determined New Zealand brushed aside Afghanistan by 149 runs to record their fourth consecutive win at the World Cup here on Wednesday.
Riding on fifties by Will Young (54), Tom Latham (68) and Glenn Phillips (71), Kiwis made 288 for 6 and then bowled out Afghanistan for 139 in just 34.4 overs.
Afghanistan, who had defeated champions England, could not repeat the heroics against an organised New Zealand and only Rahmat Shah (36) offered a semblance of fight.
Pacer Lockie Ferguson and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner took three wickets each.
Azmatullah Omarzai and Rashid Khan clinched back-to-back wickets to derail New Zealand batting. Rachin Ravindra, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell walked back to pavilion and currently New Zealand skipper Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips are on the crease trying to stabilise the innings.
New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Will Young began on a cautious note, but target Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. But, soon Mujeeb Ur Rahman bounced back and departed Devon Conway to give first jolt to New Zealand.
As the cricket world turns its gaze toward the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, an electrifying encounter is on the cards. New Zealand, an unbeaten team in the tournament so far, are preparing to lock horns with Afghanistan, fresh from their sensational victory against England. With India leading the points table, New Zealand trail in second place, bolstered by three wins and a strong net run rate. Afghanistan, having sprung one of the tournament's biggest surprises, occupy the sixth spot.
Unveiling a twist to the MA Chidambaram Stadium's typical narrative, recent matches have favoured teams batting second. Despite a historical edge for teams opting to bat first—claiming victory in 14 out of 25 games—the tide has turned. Both recent World Cup games hosted at this venue saw teams chasing targets of 200 and 246, turning the tables on the established paradigm.
It's worth noting that the venue has been a playing field that rewards the tactically adept, particularly those skilled against spin bowling. The pitch can be a double-edged sword: While established batsmen can score heavily, the surface's slow pace can fox power hitters.
New Zealand's invincibility this season isn't their only claim to fame in this match-up. The Kiwis have a historical upper hand, defeating Afghanistan in both previous ODIs during past World Cups. However, Afghanistan's form this year could make for a very different contest. Under Hashmatullah Shahidi's leadership, the team now boasts stars like Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
While New Zealand continue to ride a wave of success with three matches and as many wins, Afghanistan are lifted by a morale-boosting victory against England—the defending world champions no less. The Afghans outclassed England by 69 runs, shaking the points table and the World Cup narrative at large.
This clash isn't just a fixture; it's a litmus test for both squads. New Zealand aim to continue its winning spree, holding onto the coveted second spot on the table. Afghanistan, on the other hand, want to maintain its newfound momentum, striving to climb further up the ladder.
New Zealand Final XI
Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (capt, wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Mark Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.
Afghanistan Final XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
NZ vs AFG LIVE Score Updates: Key Highlights
1. Afghanistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first.
2. New Zealand opener Devon Conway and Will Young began the innings
3. Kane Williamson is not playing in today's match due to a thumb injury
4. Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is leading Afghanistan's attack
5. Devon Conway was targeting Mujeeb Ur Rahman, but the spinner bounced back and clinched his wicket
6. New Zealand opener Will Young smashed his half century
7. Azmatullah Omarzai provided his team with a breakthrough as he dismissed Rachin Ravindra to break the partnership.
8. Will Young was the second wicket of Azmatullah Omarzai in the same over
9. Spinner Rashid Khan dismissed Daryl Mitchell in quick succession to bounce back in the game
10. The Black Caps remain unbeaten in the event so far, taking the top spot again with its fourth straight victory.
11. The Afghans found Lockie Ferguson's (3/19 in 7 overs) pace too hot to handle and had no answers for Mitchell Santner's (3/39 in 7.4 overs) deliveries.
12.Afghanistan were down to 43 for 3 by the 14th over, with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (8) being the third man to be dismissed.
13. New Zealanders already had the upper hand, and with the ball turning, they hardly allowed them to score freely.
14. In the 26th over, pacer Trent Boult got the partnership broken, getting rid of Omarzai.
15.Thereon, the Afghans barely had any answers as they lost wickets at regular intervals.
New Zealand defeat Afghanistan by 149 runs at Cricket World Cup. A determined New Zealand brushed aside Afghanistan by 149 runs to record their fourth consecutive win at the World Cup here on Wednesday.
Riding on fifties by Will Young (54), Tom Latham (68) and Glenn Phillips (71), Kiwis made 288 for 6 and then bowled out Afghanistan for 139 in just 34.4 overs.
Afghanistan, who had defeated champions England, could not repeat the heroics against an organised New Zealand and only Rahmat Shah (36) offered a semblance of fight.
Pacer Lockie Ferguson and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner took three wickets each.
NZ vs AFG Live: Santner hands Naveen-ul-Haq a golden duck in the 35th over. Earlier, Ferguson dismissed Mujeeb and Rashid in the same over.
NZ vs AFG Live: Lockie Ferguson gets his third wicket of the match as Rashid Khan is caught by Mitchell at cover region.Rashid Khan is out for 8 off 13 balls. Taking on Ferguson in the 34th over, Rashid mistimed his shot and followed by Mujeeb
NZ vs AFG Live: Lockie Ferguson bowls a maiden over as Rashid Khan defends all the six deliveries. The required run rate is now well above nine runs per over.
Rashid Khan1(7)
Ikram Alikhil17(17)
Lockie Ferguson 6-1-15-1
NZ vs AFG Live: Mitchell Santner bowls a beautiful delivery to get Nabi clean bowled. Rashid Khan comes in the middle.Mitchell Santner has registered 100 wickers.
Ikram Alikhil17(17)
Rashid Khan1(1)
Mitchell Santner 6-0-30-1
NZ vs AFG Live: Afghanistan requires 168 runs from 120 deliveries as Mohammad Nabi and Ikram Alikhil have task cut out for them.
Ikram Alikhil17(16)
Mohammad Nabi3(5)
Lockie Ferguson 5-0-15-1
NZ vs AFG Live: Rachin Ravindra gets his first wicket of the match, gets the wicket of Rahmat Shah.Rahmat, who was batting so well, is a victim of a soft dismissal. A simple catch for Ravindra from his own bowling.
Mohammad Nabi2(3)
Ikram Alikhil11(12)
Rachin Ravindra 5-0-34-1
NZ vs AFG Live: Trent Boult bowls another excellent over as he gives just one run. Batting at a strike rate of 59, Shah is not out on 36. AFG 107/4 after 28 overs.
Ikram Alikhil6(10)
Rahmat Shah36(61)
Trent Boult 7-1-18-2
NZ vs AFG Live: Tom Latham brings his fast bowler to break the developing partnership and Trent Boult does the rest.Ikram Alikhil comes in the middle.
Ikram Alikhil2(2)
Rahmat Shah32(57)
Trent Boult
6-1-17-2
NZ vs AFG Live: Afghanistan is now at the half way of their innings as both the Afghan batsmen bring up the 50 runs partnership after the fall of three early wickets.
Azmatullah Omarzai27(31)
Rahmat Shah29(54)
Rachin Ravindra 3-0-20-0
NZ vs AFG Live: Afghanistan still not able to score runs freely as Kiwi bowlers tighten the grip in the match.
Rahmat Shah28(53)
Azmatullah Omarzai16(26)
Glenn Phillips 3-0-13-0
NZ vs AFG Live: New Zealand continues to bowl well and just three runs coming from this over.Can Rahmat Shah stage Afghanistan's comeback? Next few overs to be critical for Afghanistan.
Azmatullah Omarzai10(18)
Rahmat Shah26(49)
Glenn Phillips 2-0-10-0
NZ vs AFG Live: The pressure continues to mount on Afghanistan as Rachin Ravindra is introduced to bowl. Gives away just three runs in his first over.
Azmatullah Omarzai8(16)
Rahmat Shah25(45)
Rachin Ravindra 1-0-3-0
NZ vs AFG Live: Glenn Phillips comes to bowl for the firs time in the match and gives away seven runs in the over.
Azmatullah Omarzai6(11)
Rahmat Shah24(44)
Glenn Phillips 1-0-7-0
NZ vs AFG Live: Afghanistan scores just two runs in the nineteenth over. The required run rate for Afghanistan is now well above seven runs per over.
Rahmat Shah20(40)
Azmatullah Omarzai4(9)
Mitchell Santner 5-0-25-0
NZ vs AFG Live: Afghanistan scores three runs in Lockie Ferguson's fourth over. The partnership is 17 runs from 28 deliveries.
Azmatullah Omarzai3(5)
Rahmat Shah19(38)
Lockie Ferguson 4-0-8-1
NZ vs AFG Live: Afghanistan finally gets a boundary as Rahmat hits the delivery of Santner in the cow corner area.A six runs over for Afghanistan.
Rahmat Shah18(34)
Azmatullah Omarzai2(3)
Mitchell Santner 4-0-23-0
NZ vs AFG Live: Afghanistan's team total reaches 50 at the end of 15 overs. Just three runs from Lockie Ferguson's third over. Afghanistan needs to find a way to score runs more frequently as the required run rate will start slowly creeping up.
Rahmat Shah13(29)
Azmatullah Omarzai1(2)
Lockie Ferguson 3-0-5-1
NZ vs AFG Live: A blinder taken by Santner results in the fall of Afghan captain Shahidi. Afghanistan loses third wicket. Azmatullah Omarzai comes in middle.
Hashmatullah Shahidi8(29)
Rahmat Shah7(19)
Lockie Ferguson 2-0-3-1
NZ vs AFG Live: Santner bowls a decent over as he gives away just three runs.
Rahmat Shah6(15)
Hashmatullah Shahidi8(27)
Mitchell Santner 2-0-12-0
NZ vs AFG Live: Lockie Ferguson comes to bowl and conceded just two runs in his first over.
Hashmatullah Shahidi7(24)
Rahmat Shah4(12)
Lockie Ferguson 1-0-2-0
NZ vs AFG Live: Finally a good over for Afghanistan as nine runs come from it as Mitchell Santner comes to bowl. Shahidi hits a boundary over mid-off area.
Hashmatullah Shahidi6(20)
Rahmat Shah3(10)
Mitchell Santner 1-0-9-0
NZ vs AFG Live: Brilliant bowling by New Zealand, consecutive maiden over bowled by Matt Henry. In three overs Afghanistan did not score a single run. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah batting in the middle.
Hashmatullah Shahidi1(16)
Rahmat Shah0(8)
Matt Henry 5-2-16-1
NZ vs AFG Live: Consecutive maiden overs bowled Kiwi bowlers as Trent Boult bowls a maiden over. Boult follows it up with another maiden after Matt Henry.
Rahmat Shah0(8)
Hashmatullah Shahidi1(10)
Trent Boult 5-1-12-1
NZ vs AFG Live: A maiden over bowled by Matt Henry as Afghanistan tries to consolidate after the loss of two early wickets.
Hashmatullah Shahidi1(10)
Rahmat Shah0(2)
Matt Henry 4-1-16-1
NZ vs AFG Live: New Zealand now on a roll as both the openers are dismissed. Ibrahim Zadran was caught by Mitchell Santner of a leading edge.
Rahmat Shah0(2)
Hashmatullah Shahidi1(4)
Trent Boult 4-0-12-1
NZ vs AFG Live: So New Zealand gets the dangerous Gurbaz early as Matt Henry strikes after being hit for a six earlier in the over. Rahmat Shah comes in middle.
Rahmat Shah0(1)
Ibrahim Zadran14(14)
Matt Henry 3-0-16-1
NZ vs AFG Live: Another boundary hit by Zadran, this time almost chopped on to the stumps, as New Zealand keeper misses it. A six-run over for Afghanistan
Ibrahim Zadran13(13)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz4(17)
Trent Boult 3-0-11-0
NZ vs AFG Live: So we have the first boundary of Afghanistan's innings as Zadran hits it in wide of backward point area.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz4(17)
Ibrahim Zadran7(7)
Matt Henry 2-0-8-0
NZ vs AFG Live: Boult bowls an excellent third over and gives away just two runs. Gurbaaz will look to up his attack.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz4(14)
Ibrahim Zadran2(4)
Trent Boult 2-0-5-0
NZ vs AFG Live: Matt Henry bowls the second over as he conceded just three runs. A loud shout for LBW but umpire Wilson remains unmoved as the delivery was going down leg side.
Ibrahim Zadran1(2)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz3(10)
Matt Henry 1-0-3-0
NZ vs AFG Live: Gurbaz, Zadran open the innings for Afghanistan as Trent Boult bowl the first over. Just three runs from it which includes a wide delivery as well.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz1(6)
Ibrahim Zadran0(0)
Trent Boult 1-0-3-0
NZ vs AFG Live: “They managed to take some wickets in the middle but credit to the guys, we finished well. Just the way they soaked up the pressure, they both felt they could go and I think we got 80 runs off the last 6 overs or so, they timed it brilliantly. I would’ve been stoked if I could take it deep but it wasn’t to be today. it doesn’t feel good to be left out but our bench strength is good. You go again and try to win it for your side," said Will Young on first innings on New Zealand.
NZ vs AFG Live: Mitchell Santner finally managed a FOUR in the boundary less final over of pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. The FOUR led the team to a good score of 288/6 on the slow pitch of Chennai and Afghanistan have to chase 289 runs now.
In the ICC World Cup 2023, all teams have won while chasing on this wicket, but it is not going to be that easy for Afghanistan considering New Zealand's strong bowling attack.
New Zealand
Mark Chapman
Mitchell Santner
Afghanistan bowing
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1/57 (10)
Fazalhaq Farooqi 0/39 (7)
Naveen-ul-Haq 2/38 (7)
Mohammad Nabi 0/41 (8)
Rashid Khan 1/43 (10)
Azmatullah Omarzai 2/55 (7)
NZ vs AFG Live: Azmatullah Omarzai started the 49th over with a high fulltoss ball which went for the FOUR and umpire raised his hand to indicate NO BALL. It was a FREE HIT for Mark Chapman, but Azmatullah Omarzai made a good comeback and didn't let Mark Chapman score big on free hit.
Another FOUR by Mitchell Santner against Azmatullah Omarzai and this batter is showing the skills of a finisher. New Zealand needs more such big shots to finish with a good score.
NZ vs AFG Live: Naveen-ul-Haq striked again in the same over as he dismissed skipper Tom Latham and now both the batters on crease are new. Mitchell Santner and Mark Chapman have a clear cut role, but can they smash those big wickets without loosing their wickets against strong Afghanistan bowling.
The two wickets at this stage is a setback for New Zealand as the two batters would have taken the score ahead and now it's not clear how well the new batters will finish the innings for New Zealand.
NZ vs AFG Live: Naveen-ul-Haq finally dismissed Glenn Phillips, who is walking back to the pavilion with pride as he has done his job well. This wicket is may be too late for Afghanistan as the new batter Mark Chapman is on crease and he has a clear role to smash big shots and take the final score as high as possible.
New Zealand
Tom Latham 68
Glenn Phillips 71
Afghanistan bowing
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1/57 (10)
Fazalhaq Farooqi 0/39 (7)
Naveen-ul-Haq 0/35 (6)
Mohammad Nabi 0/41 (8)
Rashid Khan 1/43 (10)
Azmatullah Omarzai 2/36 (6)
NZ vs AFG Live: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham played a true captain innings today as he smashed his half-century and with just 2 FOURs. It tells that the skipper understood his role well and allowed Glenn Phillips to play his attacking game and take the score to good height.
New Zealand is moving to a big score now and in case the new batters stay on the crease till the final ball, the team may even cross the score of 300 runs.
NZ vs AFG Live: Back-to-back two SIXES against Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and the batter and the bowler is delivering on the wrong line as the batter in set on the crease. This is big over for New Zealand and this will push Afghanistan bowling lineup. New Zealand skipper Tom Latham is close to his half-century.
NZ vs AFG Live: New Zealand is slowly coming back to the game as they defended their wickets and skipper Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips are playing in a 100+ runs partnership now. Afghanistan bowlers have dropped 4 catches today, but need to forget that and focus back on the game as New Zealand batters will change gears now and they need to be stopped, if Afghanistan wants any chance in the game.
NZ vs AFG Live: One more catch dropped and again it is Rashid Khan who is bowling and the spinner is fuming now. New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips smashed his half-century and played a big role today to stabilise New Zealand's vulnerable innings and partnered well with his skipper Tom Latham to take the score forward.
NZ vs AFG Live: Glenn Phillips is playing extremely well today and just smashed a massive SIX against spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The batter is close to his 50 and has played a crucial role in New Zealand's comeback in the game after loosing multiple wickets in quick succession. Now, as the innings move towards final few overs, the batters will change gears to push the final score higher.
NZ vs AFG Live: This is third catch drop from Afghanistan in today's match and one stumping chance was also missed by the wicketkeeper. Mujeeb Ur Rahman couldn't judge the simple catch and Rashid Khan is clearly unhappy with the fielding effort today. Loosing such chances against a strong team like New Zealand is nothing less than suicide and imagine if all three catches were caught, New Zealand would have been much behind in the game.
New Zealand
Tom Latham 34
Glenn Phillips 37
Afghanistan bowing
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1/45 (8)
Fazalhaq Farooqi 0/23 (6)
Naveen-ul-Haq 0/25 (5)
Mohammad Nabi 0/41 (8)
Rashid Khan 1/30 (8)
Azmatullah Omarzai 2/18 (5)
NZ vs AFG Live: Good over from spinner Rashid Khan as he looks to give more room to New Zealand batters, allowing them to take more risks. The partnership between Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips has crossed 71 runs now and Afghanistan must take some wickets before the beginning of the final 5 6 overs as if the current batting duo stand till then, they can become very dangerous and take the final score to some good heights.
NZ vs AFG Live: Afghanistan bowlers still maintain the tight grip on the bowling and not allowing New Zealand batters to try big shots. The run rate is 4.66 runs per over which is below average for a good team like New Zealand.
Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips are slowly taking the innings forward and will look to finish around 280-290 runs, but need to take more risks it order to ensure that score at this pitch.
NZ vs AFG Live: New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips had a close save against Rashid Khan who made a big LBW appeal. As the umpire didn't look intrested, Hashmatullah Shahidi decided to take DRS. Everything else was fine, but the third umpire gave umpire's call for pitchting line and wickets hitting. It's a not out and big sigh of relief for New Zealand camp.
NZ vs AFG Live: Good over from Fazalhaq Farooqi and Afghanistan bowlers are successful so far to keep Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips under pressure. The New Zealand batters are playing cautiously and Afghanistan bowlers are also increasing the pressure to clinch more wickets.
If the batters stay on the crease till last 5 6 overs, then they can change the game for New Zealand and smash some big shots to take the score forward.
