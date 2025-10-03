New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Match called off after just 2.1 overs at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui

The second T20I between New Zealand and Australia was called off after just 2.1 overs as the rain gods opened up once again at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday. Batting first, Australia were 16/1 after the loss of Travis Head when the game stopped. Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Short were at the crease.

With the Bay Oval forecast not looking great for the rest of the day, the umpires had a chat with the groundsman and the two captains before calling it off. It was also an international debut for umpire Cory Black. Australia won the first match by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.

Earlier the game was reduced to nine overs per side after a lengthy rain-delay. The New Zealand vs Australia clash was originally scheduled to start at 11:45 AM IST. Several rain delays forced the game the second game to start two hours and 15 minutes later at 2 PM IST.

Earlier, heavy rain throughout the day delayed the toss by 30 minutes and the match was shortened to 18 overs per side. However, further delays forced the match officials to reduce the game to nine-overs per side.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer back as India A captain amid break from Test cricket

Meanwhile, New Zealand have won a delayed toss and opted to bowl first. New Zealand made three changes, naming Ben Sears, Jimmy Neesham and Ish Sodhi in place of Zak Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson and Bevon Jacobs. Australia made one change, naming Sean Abbott in place of Ben Dwarshuis. The third match is scheduled for Saturday.

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I playing XIs New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (captain), Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.