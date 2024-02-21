New Zealand vs Australia Live Score Updates, 1st T20: Santner aims to start on a high

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:15 AM IST

New Zealand vs Australia Live Score Updates, 1st T20: NZ vs Aus, Mitchell Santner's New Zealand will aim to start the 3-match T20 series on a high against the might of 50 over World Champions Australia at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.