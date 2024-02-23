New Zealand vs Australia Live Score Updates, 2nd T20: Nz vs Aus, The second T2O International match of the 3-T20 match series will be played today i.e. on 23 February in Auckland. The three-match series is the last for both teams before the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies in June. In the first match, Tim David hit a four off the last ball to give Australia a nail-biting six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first Twenty20 international in Wellington. Having been set 216 to win, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh hammered 72 off 44 balls before batting partner David (31 not out) sealed a thrilling last-gasp victory. The last match will alo be played in Auckland at the Eden Park.
New Zealand and Australia playing XI:New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitch Santner (c), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Australia XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matt Short, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Ahead of the second T20I against Australia, New Zealand's rising sensation Rachin Ravindra said on Thursday that he is not only aiming to play the ICC T20 World Cup for the Kiwis, but also in becoming a "multi-faceted versatile cricketer".
Rachin has had really nice last five-six months or so, making an impact during the ICC Cricket World Cup in India with 578 runs in 10 innings, including three tons and two fifties. After some exposure to Test cricket, he finally played a breakthrough knock of 240 against South Africa in the first Test recently and now against Australia in the first T20I, he scored his first T20I fifty, 68 in 35 balls, with two fours and six sixes.
Now having made some strong performances in all formats of the game and after earning an Indian Premier League (IPL) deal of ₹1.8 crores with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Ravindra has his eyes set on not only the T20 WC, but also proving his versatility. Ravindra wants to take each game as a learning experience and help the team win and has left selection in the hands of selectors.
"Not even just looking at the T20 World Cup, being a multi-faceted versatile cricketer is what I want to be. A genuine allrounder who can help the team in different ways and affect the game in different ways. That [selection] will all take care of itself; I am not too worried about that sort of stuff," said Ravindra as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.
"If I can take each game as a learning experience and drive the team forward, that is what matters to me. If that cumulates in selection, then great. If it does not, that is okay. I have got a lot of time ahead of me," he added.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Australia coach Andrew McDonald confirmed on Thursday that star batter Steve Smith is still in contention for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Before the start of the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, Australia's T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh outlined his team's composition, confirming that the top order was fairly settled, with David Warner, Travis Head, and him occupying the first three positions.
"I have batted (at) three for the last 18 months, so I will be there to start with. And obviously Heady (Travis Head) and Davey Warner have been amazing for us over the last period of time, so I daresay that will be the top three," Marsh said on the eve of the series opener as quoted by ICC.
This along with the fact that Australia have a packed middle-order featuring options like Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Matt Short, and Tim David, raises questions about Smith's position in the T20 World Cup lineup.
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: 1st T20: Nz vs Aus, Final scorecard
New Zealand Batting:
Rachin Ravindra 68
Devon Conway 63
Finn Allen 32
Australia Bowling:
Mitchell Marsh 1/21(3)
Mitchell Starc 1/39(4)
Pat Cummins 1/43(4)
Australia Batting:
Mitchell Marsh 72*
David Warner 32
Tim David 31*
Glenn Maxwell 25
New Zealand Bowling:
Mitchell Santner 2/42(4)
Lockie Ferguson 1/23(4)
Adam Milne 1/53(4)
