NZ vs BAN 1st T20I LIVE: Bad light stops play in Chattogram, New Zealand 151/5 in 16.3 overs at the time of stoppage

NZ vs BAN 1st T20I LIVE: Katene Clarke and Dane Cleaver have rescued New Zealand after Tim Robinson was dismissed for a duck in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Monday. Robinson was run out in the second over. Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium.
The hosts are coming into this T20I series on the back of a historic ODI series win over the Kiwis earlier this month.
Unfortunately, in India, no television channel has bought the rights to live telecast the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series. But, fans can watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I on Fancode app and website.
Bangladesh national cricket team vs new zealand national cricket team match scorecard
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das(w/c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly(c), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister
The onus is on Josh Clarkson and Nick Kelly to take New Zealand close to 200 in the remaining four overs. After two boundaries off Rishad Hossain, Kelly goes hard against Ripon Mondol for a four and a six over deep midwicket. Ohh no. Both Kelly and Clarkson are walking off and so the Bangladesh players. The light isn't good enough to play and the floodlights aren't fully on. The weather has been overcast all day and there are string winds as well. Play has been stopped due to bad light. NZ 151/5 (16.3)
OUTTT!!!! Another wicket falls down for New Zealand. Dean Foxcroft dances down the track for a wild swing against Mahedi Hasan across the line. The ball kisses Foxcroft's thighs and goes on to hit the stumps. Foxcroft walks back for just three. From 99/2 at one stage, New Zealand have lost wickets at regular intervals to be at 130/5 in 15 overs.
New Zealand are crumbling down. After the dismissals of Katene Clarke and Dane Cleaver, the Kiwis have lost another as Bevon Jacobs bites the dust. Jacobs dances down the track against Tanzim Hasan Sakib, but the ball hits the tow end of the bat to g straight at Rishad Hossain at sweeper cover. Jacobs walks back without troubling the scorers much. NZ 118/4 (13)
OUTTTT!!!! Two wickets in two overs for Bangladesh and its the set batter Katene Clarke. Rishad Hossain strikes for the hosts. The Bangladesh spinner bowls a slower delivery and bangs a bit short of length. Clarke hits straight at the hands of Towhid Hridoy at cover. Clarke walks back for 51 off 37 balls with seven fours and a six. NZ 112/3 (12)
Fifty for Katene Clarke. The New Zealander gets to his maiden fifty in T20Is with a single off Mahedi Hasan to sweeper cover. It has been a gem of an innings from Clarke, who made his national team debut earlier this year. NZ 108/2 (11)
Since the dismissal of Tim Robinson, New Zealand revived the innings with a second wicket stand of 88 runs in just 50 balls between Katene Clarke and Dane Cleaver. However, Cleaver was trapped in front by Rishad Hossain, thus getting a much-needed breakthrough. Cleaver departs for 51 off just 28 balls, including seven fours and one six. NZ 100/2 (10)
Unfortunately, in India, no television channel has bought the rights to live telecast the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series. But, fans can watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I on Fancode app and website.
Bangladesh got an early success when Tim Robinson was run out without opening his account on the first ball. Katene Clarke pats a length ball from Tanzim Hasan Sakib to covers and the Kiwi batters go for a risky single. Towhid Hridoy, present at cover, hits the bullseye at the striker's end with Robinson short of his ground. New Zealand were 11/1 in 1.1 overs at that stage.
Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and opted to bowl first in Chattogram. On the other hand, Nick Kelly is leading New Zealand in the first game after regular skipper Tom Latham got hit on the toe a couple of days ago. Kelly expects Latham to be back in action in the second game.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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