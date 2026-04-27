NZ vs BAN 1st T20I LIVE: Bad light stops play in Chattogram, New Zealand 151/5 in 16.3 overs at the time of stoppage

NZ vs BAN 1st T20I LIVE: Katene Clarke and Dane Cleaver have rescued New Zealand after Tim Robinson was dismissed for a duck in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Monday. Robinson was run out in the second over. Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium.

The hosts are coming into this T20I series on the back of a historic ODI series win over the Kiwis earlier this month.

Where to watch BAN vs NZ 1st T20I in India?

Unfortunately, in India, no television channel has bought the rights to live telecast the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series. But, fans can watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st T20I on Fancode app and website.

Bangladesh national cricket team vs new zealand national cricket team match scorecard

Bangladesh vs New Zealand playing XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das(w/c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly(c), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister