New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: On October 13, Bangladesh and New Zealand are getting ready to face off against each other. The game will take place in Chennai's legendary MA Chidambaram Stadium. Recently, the stadium hosted some exciting matches, such as the Australia-India match that showcased the unique qualities of the pitch.
New Zealand, often known as the Black Caps, are off to a great start. After winning both of their opening games, they are comfortably positioned in second place on the points table, behind South Africa. Their strong net run rate of +1.958 increases their standing in the competition. Bangladesh, who are now in sixth place, have had a mixed record with one victory and one loss.
The past performance of these two teams is significantly biased in favour of New Zealand. The Kiwis have won thirty of the forty-one one-day international matches; Bangladesh has won ten and one match has ended in a draw. New Zealand's supremacy is also evident in World Cup matches when they have a perfect record of five victories in five games against Bangladesh. In their most recent match, which took place in September at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets after chasing down their 171-run total in less than 35 overs.
Another important aspect of the game will be the pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which is frequently talked about for its distinctive qualities. Batsmen who get an eye in should expect to score a lot of runs, but they need to be wary of spinning deliveries. Hard-hitting batters may find the wicket's comparatively modest pace to be an additional challenge. Teams batting first at this location have averaged 224 runs scored, while teams chasing have averaged 205 runs, according to match statistics from prior games.
New Zealand probable XI
Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Mark Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult.
Bangladesh probable XI
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman/Nasum Ahmed.
Kane Williamson, New Zealand's best batter, is back to the squad as the Black Caps already look to be in great form. "…just great to be sitting here now and looking forward to the challenges tomorrow," ESPNcricinfo quoted him as saying earlier.
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 74% chance that New Zealand will be victorious in this match. Check full predictions HERE.
The New Zealand vs Bangladesh match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm. Read more.
