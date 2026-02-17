New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa give Canadians flying start

New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa won the toss and opted to bat first in a Group D clash against New Zealand at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell came out for the toss as Mitchell Santner is unwell.

With Lockie Ferguson leaving the squad to be by his wife for the birth of their first child, the Kiwis have replaced him with Kyle Jamieson. Cole McConchie is making his T20 World Cup debut replacing the skipper.

New Zealand vs Canada playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell(c), Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh, Ansh Patel

Canada national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team match scorecard

