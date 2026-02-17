New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa give Canadians flying start

New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa won the toss and opted to bat first in a Group D clash against New Zealand at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell came out for the toss as Mitchell Santner is unwell.
With Lockie Ferguson leaving the squad to be by his wife for the birth of their first child, the Kiwis have replaced him with Kyle Jamieson. Cole McConchie is making his T20 World Cup debut replacing the skipper.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell(c), Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy
Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh, Ansh Patel
50 for Yuvraj Samra in Chennai. A knock of highest order. The 19-year-old left-hander has been the best performer so far today morning and impressed everyone at the stadium. Certainly, Dilpreet Bajwa's decision at the toss to bat first has been grabbed with both hands by Samra.
CAN 81/0 (11)
HATTRICK by Yuvraj Samra!! The left-hander smashes Jimmy Neesham for three back-to-back fours and a six to end their powerplay on a flying note. Giving him able support is captain Dilpreet Bajwa against New Zealand in the powerplay.
CAN 50-0 (6)
Yuvraj Samra and Dilpreet Bajwa open the batting for Canada. Matt Henry bowls the first over for New Zealand. Back-to-back fours from Samra to start the game. CAN 8/0 (1)
Daryl Mitchell | New Zealand stand-in captain: Mitch (Santner) not feeling too great today, so hopefully he’ll be good to go in 24 hours. Firstly, we’re really excited for Lockie with the birth of his first baby — that’s special news — and he’ll be back soon. In terms of the team, Kyle Jamieson comes in for him, so it’s a like-for-like replacement, which is good for us. Cole (McConchie) comes in for Santner as well, so again it’s a very similar role. He’ll be excited to get the opportunity. It brings different challenges. A number of us have played quite a few games here in Chennai over the last few years, so we understand the conditions. We’ll assess the surface quickly and adapt as the game unfolds.
Dilpreet Bajwa: We’ll bat first. It looks like a good surface to start on, and later in the game there might be some assistance for the spinners. So it’s better to put runs on the board and defend a target. We’ve had a couple of night games recently, so a day game is a nice change. I think it suits us, especially with our spinners - the conditions should help them later on.Yes, one change. Kaleem Sana is out due to injury, and Shivam Sharma comes in.
Canada have won the toss and opted to bat first in Chennai. Both teams have made changes. Kaleem Sana is out due to injury for Canada, and Shivam Sharma replaces him. For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell comes out for toss in the absence of ill Mitchell Santner. Cole McConchie is making his T20 World Cup debut in place of Santner, while Kyle Jamieson replaces Lockie Ferguson
Coming into this tournament after losing to India 1-4, New Zealand bounced back with wins over UAE and Afghanistan. However, their campaign got derailed with a loss to South Africa. A win will take them to six points from four matches.
Canada have come into this T20 World Cup 2026 having not played cricket in four months. Due to adverse weather conditions in Canada, it is impossible to play cricket throughout the year in their own country and the rustiness is clearly visible in their performances so far in two games. Navneet Dhaliwal and Harsh Thaker have impressed with the bat. With the ball, Canada came close to winning against UAE. With South Africa already qualified through to the Super 8s, New Zealand just need a win today to go through.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of New Zealand vs Canada clash in group D.