New Zealand vs England Live Score: 1st Test (Day 2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM

New Zealand vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 AM
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Day 1 Highlights :
Nathan Smith (NZ) & Jacob Bethell (ENG) makes their Test debut
New Zealand 50/1 in 11.6 overs
2nd wicket partnership: 53 off 65 balls between T Latham (43) and K Williamson (7)
Drinks: New Zealand 58/1 in 13.0 overs
New Zealand 100/2 in 21.4 overs
Lunch: New Zealand 104/2 in 24.0 overs
3rd wkt Partnership: 50 off 68 balls between K Williamson (18) and R Ravindra (29)
K Williamson 36th Test fifty : 50 runs in 90 balls (7x4) (0x6)
Referral 1 (34.1 ovs): England against K Williamson (caught) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, ENG: 2)
New Zealand 150/3 in 37.2 overs
Drinks: New Zealand 153/3 in 38.0 overs
4th wkt Partnership: 51 off 95 balls between K Williamson (30) and D Mitchell (13)
Tea: New Zealand 193/3 in 51.0 overs
New Zealand 203/4 in 53.1 overs
G Phillips dropped on 0 by B Stokes in 60.6 overs
New Zealand 250/6 in 67.4 overs
Drinks: New Zealand 251/6 in 68.0 overs
Referral 2 (70.3 ovs): G Phillips against England (caught) Successful (NZ: 3, ENG: 2)
Referral 3 (76.4 ovs): England against G Phillips (caught) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, ENG: 1)
New Zealand 303/8 in 79.3 overs
New ball taken: England 312/8 in 80.0 overs
Stumps: England 319/8 in 83.0 overs
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
29 Nov 2024, 02:36 AM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024
New Zealand vs England Match Details 1st Test (Day2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and England to be held at Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.