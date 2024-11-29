Hello User
New Zealand vs England Live Score: 1st Test (Day 2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 02:36 AM IST
Livemint

New Zealand vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 AM

New Zealand vs England Live Score, 1st Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024


Day 1 Highlights :

  • Nathan Smith (NZ) & Jacob Bethell (ENG) makes their Test debut
  • New Zealand 50/1 in 11.6 overs
  • 2nd wicket partnership: 53 off 65 balls between T Latham (43) and K Williamson (7)
  • Drinks: New Zealand 58/1 in 13.0 overs
  • New Zealand 100/2 in 21.4 overs
  • Lunch: New Zealand 104/2 in 24.0 overs
  • 3rd wkt Partnership: 50 off 68 balls between K Williamson (18) and R Ravindra (29)
  • K Williamson 36th Test fifty : 50 runs in 90 balls (7x4) (0x6)
  • Referral 1 (34.1 ovs): England against K Williamson (caught) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, ENG: 2)
  • New Zealand 150/3 in 37.2 overs
  • Drinks: New Zealand 153/3 in 38.0 overs
  • 4th wkt Partnership: 51 off 95 balls between K Williamson (30) and D Mitchell (13)
  • Tea: New Zealand 193/3 in 51.0 overs
  • New Zealand 203/4 in 53.1 overs
  • G Phillips dropped on 0 by B Stokes in 60.6 overs
  • New Zealand 250/6 in 67.4 overs
  • Drinks: New Zealand 251/6 in 68.0 overs
  • Referral 2 (70.3 ovs): G Phillips against England (caught) Successful (NZ: 3, ENG: 2)
  • Referral 3 (76.4 ovs): England against G Phillips (caught) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, ENG: 1)
  • New Zealand 303/8 in 79.3 overs
  • New ball taken: England 312/8 in 80.0 overs
  • Stumps: England 319/8 in 83.0 overs

29 Nov 2024, 02:36 AM IST Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024

New Zealand vs England Match Details
1st Test (Day2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and England to be held at Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

