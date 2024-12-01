New Zealand vs England Live Score: 1st Test (Day 4) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM

New Zealand vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 4) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 AM
Day 3 Highlights :
6th wkt Partnership: 102 off 135 balls between H Brook (57) and B Stokes (41)
H Brook dropped on 147 by G Phillips in 78.6 overs
New ball taken: England 347/5 in 80.0 overs
England 350/5 in 80.6 overs
H Brook : 152 runs in 186 balls (13x4) (2x6)
B Stokes 35th Test fifty: 51 runs in 105 balls (5x4) (0x6)
6th wkt Partnership: 154 off 193 balls between H Brook (90) and B Stokes (56)
Drinks: England 382/6 in 86.0 overs
England 401/7 in 89.3 overs
8th wkt Partnership: 51 off 48 balls between B Stokes (13) and G Atkinson (37)
Lunch: England 459/8 in 97.0 overs
Innings Break: England 499/10 in 102.6 overs
New Zealand 50/2 in 14.4 overs
Tea: New Zealand 62/2 in 18.0 overs
New Zealand 100/3 in 28.5 overs
4th wicket partnership: 50 off 72 balls between K Williamson (22) and D Mitchell (24)
K Williamson 37th Test fifty: 52 runs in 74 balls (5x4) (0x6)
Drinks: New Zealand 131/3 in 34.0 overs
Referral 1 (35.4 ovs): K Williamson against England (LBW) Successful (NZ:3, ENG:3) (Retained)
Referral 2 (35.5 ovs): T Blundell against England (Caught) Unuccessful (NZ:2, ENG:3)
New Zealand 150/5 in 44.2 overs
Referral 3 (45.2 ovs): G Phillips against England (LBW) Unuccessful (NZ:2, ENG:3) (Retained)
Stumps: New Zealand 155/6 in 49.0 overs
New Zealand vs England Match Details 1st Test (Day4) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and England to be held at Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.