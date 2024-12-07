Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

New Zealand vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tom Blundell is out

4 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2024, 03:45 AM IST
Livemint

New Zealand vs England Live Score: Tom Blundell out on Brydon Carse bowling.New Zealand at 95/6 after 29.4 overs

New Zealand vs England Live Score, 2nd Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024Premium
New Zealand vs England Live Score, 2nd Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024


Day 1 Highlights :

  • Drinks: England 43/4 in 12.5 overs
  • 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 37 balls between H Brook (28) and O Pope (19)
  • England 50/4 in 21.2 overs
  • H Brook Test fifty: 50 runs in 47 balls (5x4) (2x6)
  • Lunch: England 124/4 in 26.0 overs
  • 5th wkt Partnership: 100 off 97 balls between H Brook (55) and O Pope (39)
  • England 152/4 in 29.2 overs
  • Referral 1 (29.6 ovs): NZ against O Pope (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, ENG: 3) (Retained)
  • O Pope 15th Test fifty: 50 runs in 65 balls (7x4) (0x6)
  • Referral 2 (35.3 ovs): NZ against O Pope (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 2, ENG: 3)
  • 5th wkt Partnership: 150 off 142 balls between H Brook (86) and O Pope (53)
  • England 201/4 in 37.0 overs
  • H Brook 8th Test hundred: 100 runs in 91 balls (9x4) (5x6)
  • Drinks: England 217/5 in 39.1 overs
  • England 250/6 in 48.3 overs
  • Tea: England 259/7 in 52.1 overs
  • B Carse dropped on 8 by G Phillips in 53.3 overs
  • Referral 3 (53.4 ovs): NZ against C Woakes (Caught) Successful (NZ: 2, ENG: 3)
  • Innings Break: England 280/10 in 54.4 overs
  • Referral 1 (11.4 ovs): ENG against K Williamson (Caught) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, ENG: 2)
  • New Zealand 50/1 in 12.4 overs
  • Drinks: New Zealand 53/1 in 14.0 overs
  • Stumps: New Zealand 86/5 in 26.0 overs

07 Dec 2024, 03:45:49 AM IST

New Zealand vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tom Blundell is out and New Zealand at 95/6 after 29.4 overs

New Zealand vs England Live Score: OUT! b Brydon Carse.

07 Dec 2024, 03:45:49 AM IST

New Zealand vs England Live Score: Tom Blundell smashed a Four on Brydon Carse bowling . New Zealand at 95/5 after 29.2 overs

New Zealand vs England Live Score: FOUR! PUNISHED! Overcorrects his length and goes shorter, around middle, Tom Blundell stays deep inside of the crease and pulls it nicely to wide of deep square leg for a boundary. First one of the morning.

07 Dec 2024, 03:42:49 AM IST

New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 89/5 after 29 overs

New Zealand vs England Live Score:
New Zealand
William O'Rourke 0 (25)
Tom Blundell 10 (16)
England
Gus Atkinson 1/21 (6)

07 Dec 2024, 03:38:48 AM IST

New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 88/5 after 28 overs

New Zealand vs England Live Score:
New Zealand
William O'Rourke 0 (22)
Tom Blundell 9 (13)
England
Brydon Carse 2/28 (8)

07 Dec 2024, 03:34:48 AM IST

New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand at 88/5 after 27 overs

New Zealand vs England Live Score:
New Zealand
Tom Blundell 9 (13)
William O'Rourke 0 (16)
England
Gus Atkinson 1/20 (5)

07 Dec 2024, 02:57:34 AM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024

New Zealand vs England Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and England to be held at Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

