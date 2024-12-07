New Zealand vs England Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM

New Zealand vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 AM
Day 1 Highlights :
Drinks: England 43/4 in 12.5 overs
5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 37 balls between H Brook (28) and O Pope (19)
England 50/4 in 21.2 overs
H Brook Test fifty: 50 runs in 47 balls (5x4) (2x6)
Lunch: England 124/4 in 26.0 overs
5th wkt Partnership: 100 off 97 balls between H Brook (55) and O Pope (39)
England 152/4 in 29.2 overs
Referral 1 (29.6 ovs): NZ against O Pope (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, ENG: 3) (Retained)
O Pope 15th Test fifty: 50 runs in 65 balls (7x4) (0x6)
Referral 2 (35.3 ovs): NZ against O Pope (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 2, ENG: 3)
5th wkt Partnership: 150 off 142 balls between H Brook (86) and O Pope (53)
England 201/4 in 37.0 overs
H Brook 8th Test hundred: 100 runs in 91 balls (9x4) (5x6)
Drinks: England 217/5 in 39.1 overs
England 250/6 in 48.3 overs
Tea: England 259/7 in 52.1 overs
B Carse dropped on 8 by G Phillips in 53.3 overs
Referral 3 (53.4 ovs): NZ against C Woakes (Caught) Successful (NZ: 2, ENG: 3)
Innings Break: England 280/10 in 54.4 overs
Referral 1 (11.4 ovs): ENG against K Williamson (Caught) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, ENG: 2)
New Zealand 50/1 in 12.4 overs
Drinks: New Zealand 53/1 in 14.0 overs
Stumps: New Zealand 86/5 in 26.0 overs
