New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand score after 30 overs is 96/7

Day 1 Highlights :
- Drinks: England 43/4 in 12.5 overs
- 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 37 balls between H Brook (28) and O Pope (19)
- England 50/4 in 21.2 overs
- H Brook Test fifty: 50 runs in 47 balls (5x4) (2x6)
- Lunch: England 124/4 in 26.0 overs
- 5th wkt Partnership: 100 off 97 balls between H Brook (55) and O Pope (39)
- England 152/4 in 29.2 overs
- Referral 1 (29.6 ovs): NZ against O Pope (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, ENG: 3) (Retained)
- O Pope 15th Test fifty: 50 runs in 65 balls (7x4) (0x6)
- Referral 2 (35.3 ovs): NZ against O Pope (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 2, ENG: 3)
- 5th wkt Partnership: 150 off 142 balls between H Brook (86) and O Pope (53)
- England 201/4 in 37.0 overs
- H Brook 8th Test hundred: 100 runs in 91 balls (9x4) (5x6)
- Drinks: England 217/5 in 39.1 overs
- England 250/6 in 48.3 overs
- Tea: England 259/7 in 52.1 overs
- B Carse dropped on 8 by G Phillips in 53.3 overs
- Referral 3 (53.4 ovs): NZ against C Woakes (Caught) Successful (NZ: 2, ENG: 3)
- Innings Break: England 280/10 in 54.4 overs
- Referral 1 (11.4 ovs): ENG against K Williamson (Caught) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, ENG: 2)
- New Zealand 50/1 in 12.4 overs
- Drinks: New Zealand 53/1 in 14.0 overs
- Stumps: New Zealand 86/5 in 26.0 overs
New Zealand
William O'Rourke 0 (26)
Glenn Phillips 1 (1)
England
Brydon Carse 4/35 (9)
New Zealand vs England Live Score: OUT! lbw b Brydon Carse.
New Zealand vs England Live Score: OUT! b Brydon Carse.
New Zealand vs England Live Score: FOUR! PUNISHED! Overcorrects his length and goes shorter, around middle, Tom Blundell stays deep inside of the crease and pulls it nicely to wide of deep square leg for a boundary. First one of the morning.
New Zealand
William O'Rourke 0 (25)
Tom Blundell 10 (16)
England
Gus Atkinson 1/21 (6)
New Zealand
William O'Rourke 0 (22)
Tom Blundell 9 (13)
England
Brydon Carse 2/28 (8)
New Zealand
Tom Blundell 9 (13)
William O'Rourke 0 (16)
England
Gus Atkinson 1/20 (5)
New Zealand vs England Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and England to be held at Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.