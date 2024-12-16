New Zealand vs England Live Score: 3rd Test (Day 3) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM
New Zealand vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Test (Day 3) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 AM
Day 2 Highlights :
- M Santner completes 1000 runs in Test
- Drinks: New Zealand 347/9 in 97.0 overs
- Innings Break: New Zealand 347/10 in 97.1 overs
- England 50/2 in 9.1 overs
- Lunch: England 54/2 in 10.0 overs
- England 100/5 in 22.3 overs
- Drinks: England 100/5 in 23.0 overs
- 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 73 balls between O Pope (23) and B Stokes (24)
- Referral 1 (32.1 ovs): B Stokes against New Zealand (LBW) Unsuccessful (ENG: 2, NZ: 3)
- Innings Break: England 143/10 in 35.4 overs
- Tea: England 143/10 in 35.4 overs
- New Zealand 51/1 in 14.2 overs
- K Williamson completes 5000 runs in Test
- Drinks: New Zealand 59/1 in 16.0 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 50 off 65 balls between W Young (27) and K Williamson (23)
- W Young 10th Test fifty: 50 runs in 72 balls (7x4) (0x6)
- K Williamson 38th Test fifty: 50 runs in 58 balls (8x4) (0x6)
- Stumps: New Zealand 136/3 in 32.0 overs
16 Dec 2024, 02:42 AM IST
New Zealand vs England Match Details
