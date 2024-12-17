New Zealand vs England Live Score: England score after 11 overs is 45/2

Day 3 Highlights :
- Rain Stoppage: New Zealand 136/3 in 32.0 overs
- Wet Ground Condition: New Zealand 136/3 in 32.0 overs
- Lunch: New Zealand 136/3 in 32.0 overs
- New Zealand 150/3 in 36.1 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 121 balls between K Williamson (36) and R Ravindra (14)
- New Zealand 201/3 in 54.4 overs
- K Williamson 33rd Test hundred: 100 runs in 137 balls (14x4) (1x6)
- 4th wkt Partnership: 100 off 137 balls between K Williamson (60) and R Ravindra (41)
- New Zealand 250/3 in 63.6 overs
- Tea: New Zealand 274/4 in 68.0 overs
- 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 73 balls between K Williamson (23) and D Mitchell (22)
- K Williamson: 150 runs in 196 balls (20x4) (1x6)
- Drinks: New Zealand 345/5 in 83.0 overs
- New Zealand 350/5 in 83.4 overs
- New Zealand 400/7 in 93.4 overs
- New ball taken: New Zealand 400/7 in 93.5 overs
- Drinks: New Zealand 422/7 in 98.0 overs
- 8th wkt Partnership: 50 off 54 balls between T Blundell (9) and M Santner (43)
- New Zealand 450/8 in 100.3 overs
- Innings Break: New Zealand 453/10 in 101.4 overs
- Stumps: England 18/2 in 6.0 overs
England
Jacob Bethell 20 (28)
Joe Root 12 (17)
New Zealand
Matt Henry 1/29 (6)
New Zealand vs England Live Score: FOUR! Jacob Bethell is living dangerously here!
England
Joe Root 12 (17)
Jacob Bethell 16 (22)
New Zealand
William O'Rourke 0/8 (3)
New Zealand vs England Live Score: FOUR BYES! Banged in way too short as Joe Root sways out of the line of the ball. Tom Blundell stretches his arm out wide but isn't able to reach it as the ball flies over towards deep fine leg fence.
New Zealand vs England Live Score: FOUR! Fuller and right up there, on middle. Joe Root brings his bat down in time and drives it back past mid on and picks up another boundary.
England
Jacob Bethell 16 (22)
Joe Root 8 (11)
New Zealand
Matt Henry 1/25 (5)
New Zealand vs England Live Score: Streaky there but Jacob Bethell will take it as they come.
England
Joe Root 7 (10)
Jacob Bethell 9 (17)
New Zealand
William O'Rourke 0/4 (2)
New Zealand vs England Live Score: FOUR! Classic Joe Root!
England
Jacob Bethell 9 (17)
Joe Root 3 (4)
New Zealand
Matt Henry 1/17 (4)
New Zealand vs England Match Details
3rd Test (Day4) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and England to be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.