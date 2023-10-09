New Zealand vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 match: The New Zealand will take on Netherlands on October 9 in the fifth ODI World Cup 2023 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The NZ vs NED Hyderabad ODI is a day-night match.

It would be the second match of NZ in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. NZ beat England by 9 wickets (with 82 balls remaining) in its first ODI at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on October 5, 2023. Today will not be the first time that NZ would be facing NED in ODI matches. Both the teams have met four times earlier, and NZ’s team has defeated the NED on all four occasions – in three of them by a margin of 100-plus runs.

It is also the second match of NED, the only Associate nation in the World Cup 2023, in Hyderabad. In its first match, the team was defeated by Pakistan by 81 runs on October 6, 2023. The warm-up matches of NED were rain-affected - with one completely washed out. NED have another chance today to make a comeback, and the team will be probably looking to send out a strong message of their presence with a victory over NZ.

New Zealand (Probable XI)

(1) Devon Conway, (2) Will Young, (3) Rachin Ravindra, (4) Daryl Mitchell, (5) Tom Latham (capt, wk), (6) Glenn Phillips, (7) Mark Chapman, (8) Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson, (9) Mitchell Santner, (10) Matt Henry, (11) Trent Boult

Netherlands (Probable XI)

(1) Vikramjit Singh, (2) Max O'Dowd, (3) Colin Ackermann, (4) Scott Edwards (capt, wk), (5) Bas de Leede, (6) Teja Nidamanuru, (7) Saqib Zulfiqar, (8) Roelof van der Merwe, (9) Aryan Dutt, (10) Paul van Meekeren, (11) Ryan Klein

New Zealand vs Netherlands match: Weather prediction

The weather conditions in Hyderabad are set to be hot and dry. According to AccuWeather, there is a 2% probability of rain and no thunderstorms in Hyderabad today.

The temperature is expected to range between 33 degrees to 34 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 11 km/hr in the north-east direction in the day and 9 km/hour north-east at night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 20 km/h in the daytime and 11km/h at night cannot be ruled out. The probability of cloud cover is 23%.

New Zealand vs Netherlands match today: When, where and how to watch

The NZ vs NED match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm.

