New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: Kane Willamson's New Zealand will face off against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
New Zealand had defeated the current world champions England in their opening encounter by 9 wickets, chasing down a target of 283 in just 36.2 overs. Impressively, the Black Caps managed to achieve this feat despite not having many key players including skipper Kane Williamson, veteran pacers like Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.
Southee and Ferguson are likely to make a comeback in the New Zealand side on Monday after injury stricken hiatus. However, regular skipper Kane Williamson is still likely to miss out and Tom Latham could stay on as the captain for a little longer.
Netherlands, on the other hand, after a great opening spell by their bowlers could not capitalize on the momentum and were eventually handed a defeat on the hands of Pakistan by 82 runs, with Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel standing strong for the Men in Green. However, Netherlands' performance in the opening game had impressed one and all with the Dutch side showing potential to upset some of the heavyweights in the tournament.
New Zealand will definitely find themselves at ease against the Netherlands if past records are anything to go by. Both of these teams have met each other on four other occassions in the ODI format with the Black Caps winning in all four occassions.
New Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE: Match prediction for today
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 92% chance that New Zealand will be victorious in this match. However, the Netherlands did show promise against Pakistan and should not be taken lightly.
As per CricTracker, New Zealand will bowl the Dutch out for 220-230 and score 320-340, depending on who bowls first. In either case, the Kiwis will win, it predicts. Even Khel Now tilts in favour of them. We believe it will be a cautious win for New Zealand, ensuring the way forward.
Click here to read the full report
NZ vs NED LIVE: Fantasy team for Netherlands-New Zealand encounter
Devon Conway, Tom Latham (Wicketkeeper), Trent Boult, James Neesham (Captain), Glenn Phillips, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann (Vice-Captain), Bas de Leede, Roelof van de Merwe, Logan van Beek and Matt Henry.
New Zealand vs Netherlands Live: Hyderabad stadium pitch report
Fast bowlers, armed with their seamers and swingers, are in for a treat early on in Hyderabad. But, as the game unfolds, don't be surprised to see the spin wizards weaving their magic. Now, for our batters, the real party starts in the second innings – the expansive outfield is just inviting for those sneaky singles and brisk twos. If Tom Latham wins that toss, he is likely to be sending his team out to the field without a second thought.
NZ vs NED LIVE: Head to head record of both sides
New Zealand have faced the Netherlands in four ODIs, emerging victorious on each occasion. Their wins have been notably dominant - three times by margins exceeding 100 runs, and once by seven wickets. The two teams have clashed in the ODI World Cup just once, during the 1996 edition in Vadodara. In that encounter, the Kiwis set a target of 307/8. In reply, the Dutch managed only 188/7.
New Zealand vs Netherlands Live: When and where to watch?
The NZ vs NED match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm.
Click here to read the full report
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!