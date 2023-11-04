Both the teams have faced each other in 115 ODIs, where Pakistan won 60 matches and New Zealand won 51. One was tied and 3 ended with no result.

Tom Latham-led News Zealand are all set to face Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the 35th match of ODI Men's World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 4.

New Zealand are sitting at the fourth spot in the current ICC Points tally with 8 points and a net run rate of (+)0.484 after playing seven matches, winning 4 and losing 3. In their last match against South Africa, the Black Caps lost by 160 runs.

On the contrary, Pakistan is in the 6th spot, with 6 points and a net run rate of (-)0.024 after playing seven matches, winning 3 and losing 4. In their previous clash with Bangladesh, Pakistan won the match by 7 wickets.

For both teams, winning this match is crucial to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

Head to Head Both the teams have faced each other in 115 ODIs, where Pakistan won 60 matches and New Zealand won 51. One was tied and 3 ended with no result.

Players to Watch Out For: Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner

Probable Playing XI: Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Pitch Report: The surface in Bangalore is preferred by the batters. However, scoring runs is quite easy in the stadium, so the team opting to bat first would be in a favourable position.

Weather Report: The sky is expected to be cloudy and there is a 90% chance that it may rain. The average temperature is projected to reach around 27 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels around 73%.

When, Where, and How to Watch: The New Zealand vs Pakistan match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads. The match will start at 2 pm.

