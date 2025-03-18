New Zealand vs Pakistan Highlights: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
First Innings
Pakistan Score - 135/9 in 15.0 overs
Pakistan batting performance
Salman Agha 46(28)
Shadab Khan 26(14)
Jacob Duffy 3-20-2
Ben Sears 3-23-2
Second Innings
New Zealand Score - 137/5 in 13.1 overs
New Zealand batting performance
Tim Seifert 45(22)
Finn Allen 38(16)
Haris Rauf 3-20-2
Khushdil Shah 3-16-1
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
FOUR! Michael Bracewell finishes things off in nice fashion!
New Zealand at 133/5 after 13 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 1 (1)
Mitchell Hay 21 (16)
Pakistan
Haris Rauf 2/20 (3)
It's a Wicket. Daryl Mitchell is out and New Zealand at 132/5 after 12.5 overs
OUT! c Shadab Khan b Haris Rauf.
New Zealand at 123/4 after 12 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Mitchell Hay 13 (13)
Daryl Mitchell 14 (12)
Pakistan
Shadab Khan 0/10 (1)
New Zealand at 113/4 after 11 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 8 (9)
Mitchell Hay 10 (10)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 0/31 (3)
New Zealand at 108/4 after 10 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Mitchell Hay 8 (6)
Daryl Mitchell 5 (7)
Pakistan
Khushdil Shah 1/16 (3)
New Zealand at 103/4 after 9 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 3 (5)
Mitchell Hay 5 (2)
Pakistan
Haris Rauf 1/11 (2)
It's a Wicket. James Neesham is out and New Zealand at 97/4 after 8.3 overs
OUT! TAKEN SUPERBLY IN THE DEEP! Haris Rauf gets a wicket now!
James Neesham smashed a Four on Haris Rauf bowling . New Zealand at 97/3 after 8.2 overs
FOUR! Lovely shot! Fuller one and around off. James Neesham opens the face of his bat and slices it over point for a boundary.
New Zealand at 93/3 after 8 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 3 (4)
James Neesham 1 (1)
Pakistan
Khushdil Shah 1/11 (2)
It's a Wicket. Mark Chapman is out and New Zealand at 91/3 after 7.4 overs
OUT! c Jahandad Khan b Khushdil Shah.
New Zealand at 88/2 after 7 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 1 (1)
Mark Chapman 0 (4)
Pakistan
Jahandad Khan 1/19 (1)
It's a Wicket. Finn Allen is out and New Zealand at 87/2 after 6.5 overs
OUT! lbw b Jahandad Khan.
Finn Allen smashed a Six on Jahandad Khan bowling . New Zealand at 87/1 after 6.4 overs
SIX! There she goes again! Jahandad Khan bangs this one short, slower too, but this sits up nicely for the batter. Finn Allen reads it early, waits for it and pummels it over the deep square leg fence for a 103 METRE SIX!
Finn Allen smashed a Six on Jahandad Khan bowling . New Zealand at 81/1 after 6.3 overs
SIX! Going, going, gone! Pulls his length back slightly, on off. Finn Allen picks up the length early and uses his quick hands to launch it high and handsomely over the long on fence for a biggie.
Finn Allen smashed a Four on Jahandad Khan bowling . New Zealand at 75/1 after 6.2 overs
FOUR! Gets it away! Jahandad Khan goes a bit too full and outside off. Finn Allen opens the face of his bat and lifts it beautifully over covers for a boundary.
New Zealand at 69/1 after 6 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Mark Chapman 0 (4)
Finn Allen 20 (11)
Pakistan
Haris Rauf 0/1 (1)
New Zealand at 66/1 after 5 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Mark Chapman 0 (2)
Finn Allen 19 (7)
Pakistan
Mohammad Ali 1/34 (2)
It's a Wicket. Tim Seifert is out and New Zealand at 66/1 after 4.4 overs
OUT! c Shaheen Afridi b Mohammad Ali.
Tim Seifert smashed a Six on Mohammad Ali bowling . New Zealand at 56/0 after 4.1 overs
SIX! Up, up and away!
New Zealand at 50/0 after 4 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Tim Seifert 31 (17)
Finn Allen 19 (7)
Pakistan
Khushdil Shah 0/6 (1)
Tim Seifert smashed a Six on Shaheen Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 38/0 after 2.5 overs
SIX! SMOKED! Back to usual business! Shaheen Afridi bangs this one into the pitch and around middle. Tim Seifert stands tall and whacks it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
Tim Seifert smashed a Six on Shaheen Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 30/0 after 2.2 overs
SIX! Incredible hitting!
Tim Seifert smashed a Six on Shaheen Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 24/0 after 2.1 overs
SIX! New Zealand are only dealing with sixes here! Shaheen Afridi goes fuller and on off. Tim Seifert clears his front leg away, presents the full face of the bat and tonks it over the long off fence for half a dozen more.
New Zealand at 18/0 after 2 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Finn Allen 18 (6)
Tim Seifert 0 (6)
Pakistan
Mohammad Ali 0/18 (1)
Finn Allen smashed a Six on Mohammad Ali bowling . New Zealand at 18/0 after 1.6 overs
SIX! Number three of the over!
New Zealand at 0/0 after 1 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Tim Seifert 0 (6)
Finn Allen 0 (0)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 0/0 (1)
It's a Wicket. Shaheen Afridi is out and Pakistan at 135/9 after 14.6 overs
OUT! RUN OUT! James Neesham bowls another wide yorker, on off, Shaheen Afridi jams it out towards sweeper covers and turns around for the second. Michael Bracewell is quick to pick up the ball and throw it at the bowler's end on the bounce. James Neesham collects it and breaks the stumps with Rauf well short of his crease. Pakistan finishes on 135/9!
Shaheen Afridi smashed a Six on James Neesham bowling . Pakistan at 132/8 after 14.3 overs
SIX! BANG! He connects this time alright! Pitched up and around off again, in the slot this tie. Shaheen Afridi clears his front leg away and smokes it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
Pakistan at 125/8 after 14 overs
Pakistan
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 13 (8)
Haris Rauf 1 (1)
New Zealand
Zakary Foulkes 0/32 (3)
Shaheen Afridi smashed a Four on Zakary Foulkes bowling . Pakistan at 124/8 after 13.5 overs
FOUR! TWO IN TWO! Pitched up and on middle, angling in. Shaheen Afridi clears his front leg away and heaves it between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket for another boundary.
Shaheen Afridi smashed a Four on Zakary Foulkes bowling . Pakistan at 120/8 after 13.4 overs
FOUR! Smacked away! Zakary Foulkes goes a bit fuller this time, on middle and off. Shaheen Afridi backs away and smashes it through extra covers for a boundary.
Pakistan at 114/8 after 13 overs
Pakistan
Pakistan
Abdul Samad 11 (7)
Shaheen Afridi 3 (3)
New Zealand
James Neesham 2/16 (2)
It's a Wicket. Abdul Samad is out and Pakistan at 114/8 after 12.6 overs
OUT! TAKEN! James Neesham gets two wickets in the over!
It's a Wicket. Jahandad Khan is out and Pakistan at 111/7 after 12.2 overs
OUT! c Zakary Foulkes b James Neesham.
Pakistan at 110/6 after 12 overs
Pakistan
Pakistan
Jahandad Khan 0 (1)
Abdul Samad 10 (5)
New Zealand
Jacob Duffy 2/20 (3)
It's a Wicket. Shadab Khan is out and Pakistan at 110/6 after 11.5 overs
OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust!
Shadab Khan smashed a Four on Jacob Duffy bowling . Pakistan at 108/5 after 11.2 overs
FOUR! Streaky but Shadab Khan will take it! Hard-length delivery, angled into the middle. Shadab Khan looks to swing it across the line but gets the outside edge that flies past the keeper and runs down to deep third for four runs.
Pakistan at 97/5 after 11 overs
Pakistan
Pakistan
Abdul Samad 10 (4)
Shadab Khan 15 (10)
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 0/14 (1)
Abdul Samad smashed a Six on Michael Bracewell bowling . Pakistan at 95/5 after 10.5 overs
SIX! UP AND OVER! Full and wide outside off. Abdul Samad slices it high over cover where he times it well enough for it to clear the rope for six.
Shadab Khan smashed a Four on Michael Bracewell bowling . Pakistan at 88/5 after 10.2 overs
FOUR! TOP SHOT! Tad short, on off. Shadab Khan makes room and smashes it through covers for a cracking boundary.
Pakistan at 83/5 after 10 overs
Pakistan
Pakistan
Shadab Khan 10 (7)
Abdul Samad 1 (1)
New Zealand
Ben Sears 2/23 (3)
Shadab Khan smashed a Six on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 83/5 after 9.5 overs
SIX! SMOKED! Slower ball on the full, around off. Shadab Khan gets low, picks it early, and deposits it over deep square leg for a maximum.
It's a Wicket. Salman Agha is out and Pakistan at 76/5 after 9.2 overs
HOLES OUT! BEN SEARS GETS THE PAKISTAN SKIPPER!
Pakistan at 76/4 after 9 overs
Pakistan
Pakistan
Salman Agha 46 (26)
Shadab Khan 4 (4)
New Zealand
Ish Sodhi 2/17 (2)
Salman Agha smashed a Four on Ish Sodhi bowling . Pakistan at 73/4 after 8.4 overs
FOUR! PUNISHED! Short and wide outside off. Salman Agha plays it away from the body and cuts it toward deep backward point for an easy boundary.
Salman Agha smashed a Six on Ish Sodhi bowling . Pakistan at 69/4 after 8.3 overs
SIX! WHACKED! Tad short, on the middle. Salman Agha advances and hammers it over the deep mid-wicket boundary. Sails comfortably over the ropes for a biggie.
Pakistan at 62/4 after 8 overs
Pakistan
Pakistan
Salman Agha 33 (22)
Shadab Khan 3 (2)
New Zealand
Ben Sears 1/16 (2)
Pakistan at 52/4 after 7 overs
Pakistan
Pakistan
Khushdil Shah 2 (2)
Salman Agha 26 (18)
New Zealand
Ish Sodhi 2/3 (1)
It's a Wicket. Khushdil Shah is out and Pakistan at 52/4 after 6.6 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! c Mitchell Hay b Ish Sodhi.