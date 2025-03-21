New Zealand vs Pakistan Highlights: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
First Innings
New Zealand Score - 204/10 in 19.5 overs
New Zealand batting performance
Mark Chapman 94(44)
Michael Bracewell 31(18)
Haris Rauf 4-29-3
Abbas Afridi 2.5-24-2
Second Innings
Pakistan Score - 207/1 in 16.0 overs
Pakistan batting performance
Hasan Nawaz 105(45)
Salman Agha 51(31)
Jacob Duffy 3-37-1
James Neesham 1-9-0
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets
Four!
Hasan Nawaz smashed a Six on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 193/1 after 14.6 overs
SIX! Clever, very clever! Dug in short by Ben, around off, Hasan arches back and waits for the ball to arrive. Uses the pace of the ball as he ramps it over the keeper for six more. Hasan moves to 94.
Salman Agha smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 180/1 after 14.2 overs
FOUR LEG BYES! Too straight, too full, on the pads, Agha swings to help it away but misses. The ball goes off the pads and beats short fine leg for a boundary.
Pakistan at 175/1 after 14 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Hasan Nawaz 81 (37)
Salman Agha 48 (27)
New Zealand
Ish Sodhi 0/28 (2)
Salman Agha smashed a Four on Ish Sodhi bowling . Pakistan at 173/1 after 13.3 overs
FOUR! A hat-trick of boundaries for Pakistani skipper!
Salman Agha smashed a Four on Ish Sodhi bowling . Pakistan at 169/1 after 13.2 overs
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Salman!
Pakistan at 161/1 after 13 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Salman Agha 35 (23)
Hasan Nawaz 80 (35)
New Zealand
Jacob Duffy 1/37 (3)
Salman Agha smashed a Six on Jacob Duffy bowling . Pakistan at 160/1 after 12.5 overs
SIX! STREAKY BUT SALMAN WON'T MIND IT! Short of a length, into the body of the batter, around middle, Salman Agha swivels and looks to pull it. He gets a top edge only which goes over deep fine leg for a biggie.
Pakistan at 142/1 after 12 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Hasan Nawaz 80 (35)
Salman Agha 16 (17)
New Zealand
Kyle Jamieson 0/40 (3)
Salman Agha smashed a Four on Kyle Jamieson bowling . Pakistan at 135/1 after 11.1 overs
FOUR! PICKED IT UP! A bit slower, on a length and on the pads, easy for Salman Agha as he moves across and flicks it over deep fine leg for a biggie.
Pakistan at 131/1 after 11 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Salman Agha 12 (13)
Hasan Nawaz 74 (33)
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 0/23 (2)
Pakistan at 124/1 after 10 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Salman Agha 10 (9)
Hasan Nawaz 69 (31)
New Zealand
Ben Sears 0/37 (3)
Hasan Nawaz smashed a Six on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 118/1 after 9.2 overs
SIX! LUCKY FOR HASAN!
Hasan Nawaz smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 112/1 after 9.1 overs
FOUR! HELPS ON IT'S WAY! Good length on the pads, easy for Hasan Nawaz as he hops up a bit and flicks it to deep backward square leg for a boundary.
Pakistan at 108/1 after 9 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Salman Agha 9 (7)
Hasan Nawaz 54 (27)
New Zealand
James Neesham 0/9 (1)
Hasan Nawaz smashed a Six on James Neesham bowling . Pakistan at 107/1 after 8.4 overs
SIX! CLEAN STRIKE! Hasan Nawaz completes his maiden fifty in just 26 balls!
Pakistan at 99/1 after 8 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Hasan Nawaz 47 (23)
Salman Agha 8 (5)
New Zealand
Ben Sears 0/21 (2)
Hasan Nawaz smashed a Four on Ish Sodhi bowling . Pakistan at 88/1 after 6.5 overs
FOUR! DEFT TOUCH! Too short and wide outside off, Hasan Nawaz moves across to reach out and opens the face of the bat to use the pace of the ball. He guides it in the gap between backward point and short third man for a boundary.
Hasan Nawaz smashed a Six on Ish Sodhi bowling . Pakistan at 82/1 after 6.2 overs
SIX! CRACKING SHOT! Floated it up, right in the slot, just outside off, Hasan Nawaz goes on his knee and slogs it over long on for a biggie.
Pakistan at 75/1 after 6 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Salman Agha 1 (1)
Hasan Nawaz 30 (15)
New Zealand
Jacob Duffy 1/18 (2)
It's a Wicket. Mohammad Haris is out and Pakistan at 74/1 after 5.5 overs
OUT! c Mitchell Hay b Jacob Duffy.
Mohammad Haris smashed a Four on Jacob Duffy bowling . Pakistan at 74/0 after 5.3 overs
FOUR! Threads the gap neatly!
Pakistan at 67/0 after 5 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Hasan Nawaz 27 (14)
Mohammad Haris 37 (16)
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 0/16 (1)
Hasan Nawaz smashed a Six on Michael Bracewell bowling . Pakistan at 66/0 after 4.5 overs
SIX! The ball is just sailing over the fence!
Mohammad Haris smashed a Six on Michael Bracewell bowling . Pakistan at 57/0 after 4.1 overs
SIX! Michael Bracewell is greeted into the attack with a biggie!
Pakistan at 51/0 after 4 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Hasan Nawaz 19 (11)
Mohammad Haris 29 (13)
New Zealand
Kyle Jamieson 0/30 (2)
Hasan Nawaz smashed a Six on Kyle Jamieson bowling . Pakistan at 51/0 after 3.6 overs
SIX! What a shot! Shorter in length again from Kyle Jamieson, on the stumps, Hasan Nawaz backs away and this time, he connects just well enough to pull it behind deep mid-wicket for a cracking six.
Hasan Nawaz smashed a Four on Kyle Jamieson bowling . Pakistan at 43/0 after 3.3 overs
FOUR! On the bounce, into the fence!
Pakistan at 36/0 after 3 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Hasan Nawaz 7 (6)
Mohammad Haris 28 (12)
New Zealand
Ben Sears 0/11 (1)
Hasan Nawaz smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 36/0 after 2.5 overs
FOUR! Butchered! Back of a length, on top of off, Hasan Nawaz stays leg side of the ball, gets a bit forward and frees his arms. Times the ball to perfection and gets it past covers for a boundary.
Mohammad Haris smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 31/0 after 2.2 overs
FOUR! Races away! On off, shaping away, full in length. Mohammad Haris gets in a bit of a tangle as he opens up his body and the ball takes the outside edge to run through the deep third region for a boundary. No chance for the fielder to cut it off to his left.
Mohammad Haris smashed a Four on Jacob Duffy bowling . Pakistan at 21/0 after 1.3 overs
FOUR! Uppish, but in the gap!
Pakistan at 15/0 after 1 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Mohammad Haris 14 (4)
Hasan Nawaz 1 (2)
New Zealand
Kyle Jamieson 0/15 (1)
Mohammad Haris smashed a Six on Kyle Jamieson bowling . Pakistan at 14/0 after 0.5 overs
SIX! Innovative, and effective! Pitched fuller in length again from Kyle, on the middle and leg stump line, Mohammad Haris shuffles across the stumps and just scoops it over the keeper's head for a six.
Mohammad Haris smashed a Six on Kyle Jamieson bowling . Pakistan at 8/0 after 0.4 overs
SIX! He has picked the bones out of it! Into the arc, fuller and around off, Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot and lofts it over long off for a handsome six.
It's a Wicket. Jacob Duffy is out and New Zealand at 204/10 after 19.5 overs
OUT! c Irfan Khan b Abbas Afridi.
It's a Wicket. Ish Sodhi is out and New Zealand at 194/9 after 18.4 overs
OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Rauf on a roll here!
It's a Wicket. Michael Bracewell is out and New Zealand at 193/8 after 18.2 overs
OUT! BOWLED! CLEANED HIM UP! Haris Rauf gets his second wicket and New Zealand are 193/8.
New Zealand at 192/7 after 18 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 31 (17)
Ish Sodhi 9 (8)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 2/36 (4)
Michael Bracewell smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 192/7 after 17.6 overs
FOUR! An expensive over from Shaheen.
Michael Bracewell smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 187/7 after 17.5 overs
MISFIELD, FOUR! No, that won't help Pakistan at all. Shaheen, by the looks of him, is fuming.
Ish Sodhi smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 181/7 after 17.3 overs
FOUR! Much needed for New Zealand!
New Zealand at 175/7 after 17 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Ish Sodhi 3 (5)
Michael Bracewell 22 (14)
Pakistan
Haris Rauf 1/21 (3)
New Zealand at 172/7 after 16 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 21 (12)
Ish Sodhi 1 (1)
Pakistan
Shadab Khan 1/33 (4)
Michael Bracewell smashed a Six on Abrar Ahmed bowling . New Zealand at 163/5 after 14.3 overs
SIX! BANG! Another one, on the shorter side, on the leg stump line, Michael Bracewell hangs back and pauses for a bit to let the ball arrive. Swings across and pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a six.
Mitchell Hay smashed a Six on Abrar Ahmed bowling . New Zealand at 156/5 after 14.1 overs
SIX! That's hit into the orbit!
New Zealand at 142/5 after 13 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 1 (1)
Mitchell Hay 1 (3)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 2/19 (3)
It's a Wicket. Mark Chapman is out and New Zealand at 141/5 after 12.5 overs
OUT! CAUGHT! A heartbreak for Mark Chapman as he misses out a well-deserved hundred here!
New Zealand at 135/4 after 12 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Mitchell Hay 0 (1)
Mark Chapman 89 (41)
Pakistan
Abbas Afridi 1/22 (2)
It's a Wicket. James Neesham is out and New Zealand at 135/4 after 11.5 overs
OUT! LBW! GONE! Abbas Afridi breaks a partnership here!