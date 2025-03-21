Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

New Zealand vs Pakistan Highlights: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets

42 min read . 02:48 PM IST
Livemint

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2025

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:

First Innings

New Zealand Score - 204/10 in 19.5 overs


New Zealand batting performance
Mark Chapman 94(44)
Michael Bracewell 31(18)
Haris Rauf 4-29-3
Abbas Afridi 2.5-24-2

Second Innings

Pakistan Score - 207/1 in 16.0 overs


Pakistan batting performance
Hasan Nawaz 105(45)
Salman Agha 51(31)
Jacob Duffy 3-37-1
James Neesham 1-9-0

21 Mar 2025, 02:48 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Four!

21 Mar 2025, 02:43 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Hasan Nawaz smashed a Six on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 193/1 after 14.6 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! Clever, very clever! Dug in short by Ben, around off, Hasan arches back and waits for the ball to arrive. Uses the pace of the ball as he ramps it over the keeper for six more. Hasan moves to 94.

21 Mar 2025, 02:40 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Salman Agha smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 180/1 after 14.2 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR LEG BYES! Too straight, too full, on the pads, Agha swings to help it away but misses. The ball goes off the pads and beats short fine leg for a boundary.

21 Mar 2025, 02:37 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 175/1 after 14 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Hasan Nawaz 81 (37)
Salman Agha 48 (27)
New Zealand
Ish Sodhi 0/28 (2)

21 Mar 2025, 02:36 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Salman Agha smashed a Four on Ish Sodhi bowling . Pakistan at 173/1 after 13.3 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! A hat-trick of boundaries for Pakistani skipper!

21 Mar 2025, 02:36 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Salman Agha smashed a Four on Ish Sodhi bowling . Pakistan at 169/1 after 13.2 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Salman!

21 Mar 2025, 02:34 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 161/1 after 13 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Salman Agha 35 (23)
Hasan Nawaz 80 (35)
New Zealand
Jacob Duffy 1/37 (3)

21 Mar 2025, 02:34 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Salman Agha smashed a Six on Jacob Duffy bowling . Pakistan at 160/1 after 12.5 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! STREAKY BUT SALMAN WON'T MIND IT! Short of a length, into the body of the batter, around middle, Salman Agha swivels and looks to pull it. He gets a top edge only which goes over deep fine leg for a biggie.

21 Mar 2025, 02:29 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 142/1 after 12 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Hasan Nawaz 80 (35)
Salman Agha 16 (17)
New Zealand
Kyle Jamieson 0/40 (3)

21 Mar 2025, 02:26 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Salman Agha smashed a Four on Kyle Jamieson bowling . Pakistan at 135/1 after 11.1 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! PICKED IT UP! A bit slower, on a length and on the pads, easy for Salman Agha as he moves across and flicks it over deep fine leg for a biggie.

21 Mar 2025, 02:25 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 131/1 after 11 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Salman Agha 12 (13)
Hasan Nawaz 74 (33)
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 0/23 (2)

21 Mar 2025, 02:18 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 124/1 after 10 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Salman Agha 10 (9)
Hasan Nawaz 69 (31)
New Zealand
Ben Sears 0/37 (3)

21 Mar 2025, 02:16 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Hasan Nawaz smashed a Six on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 118/1 after 9.2 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! LUCKY FOR HASAN!

21 Mar 2025, 02:15 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Hasan Nawaz smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 112/1 after 9.1 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! HELPS ON IT'S WAY! Good length on the pads, easy for Hasan Nawaz as he hops up a bit and flicks it to deep backward square leg for a boundary.

21 Mar 2025, 02:14 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 108/1 after 9 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Salman Agha 9 (7)
Hasan Nawaz 54 (27)
New Zealand
James Neesham 0/9 (1)

21 Mar 2025, 02:13 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Hasan Nawaz smashed a Six on James Neesham bowling . Pakistan at 107/1 after 8.4 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! CLEAN STRIKE! Hasan Nawaz completes his maiden fifty in just 26 balls!

21 Mar 2025, 02:08 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 99/1 after 8 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Hasan Nawaz 47 (23)
Salman Agha 8 (5)
New Zealand
Ben Sears 0/21 (2)

21 Mar 2025, 02:05 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Hasan Nawaz smashed a Four on Ish Sodhi bowling . Pakistan at 88/1 after 6.5 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! DEFT TOUCH! Too short and wide outside off, Hasan Nawaz moves across to reach out and opens the face of the bat to use the pace of the ball. He guides it in the gap between backward point and short third man for a boundary.

21 Mar 2025, 02:03 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Hasan Nawaz smashed a Six on Ish Sodhi bowling . Pakistan at 82/1 after 6.2 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! CRACKING SHOT! Floated it up, right in the slot, just outside off, Hasan Nawaz goes on his knee and slogs it over long on for a biggie.

21 Mar 2025, 02:01 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 75/1 after 6 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Salman Agha 1 (1)
Hasan Nawaz 30 (15)
New Zealand
Jacob Duffy 1/18 (2)

21 Mar 2025, 01:59 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mohammad Haris is out and Pakistan at 74/1 after 5.5 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! c Mitchell Hay b Jacob Duffy.

21 Mar 2025, 01:58 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Mohammad Haris smashed a Four on Jacob Duffy bowling . Pakistan at 74/0 after 5.3 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Threads the gap neatly!

21 Mar 2025, 01:55 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 67/0 after 5 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Hasan Nawaz 27 (14)
Mohammad Haris 37 (16)
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 0/16 (1)

21 Mar 2025, 01:55 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Hasan Nawaz smashed a Six on Michael Bracewell bowling . Pakistan at 66/0 after 4.5 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! The ball is just sailing over the fence!

21 Mar 2025, 01:53 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Mohammad Haris smashed a Six on Michael Bracewell bowling . Pakistan at 57/0 after 4.1 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! Michael Bracewell is greeted into the attack with a biggie!

21 Mar 2025, 01:53 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 51/0 after 4 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Hasan Nawaz 19 (11)
Mohammad Haris 29 (13)
New Zealand
Kyle Jamieson 0/30 (2)

21 Mar 2025, 01:53 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Hasan Nawaz smashed a Six on Kyle Jamieson bowling . Pakistan at 51/0 after 3.6 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! What a shot! Shorter in length again from Kyle Jamieson, on the stumps, Hasan Nawaz backs away and this time, he connects just well enough to pull it behind deep mid-wicket for a cracking six.

21 Mar 2025, 01:50 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Hasan Nawaz smashed a Four on Kyle Jamieson bowling . Pakistan at 43/0 after 3.3 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! On the bounce, into the fence!

21 Mar 2025, 01:46 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 36/0 after 3 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Hasan Nawaz 7 (6)
Mohammad Haris 28 (12)
New Zealand
Ben Sears 0/11 (1)

21 Mar 2025, 01:46 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Hasan Nawaz smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 36/0 after 2.5 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Butchered! Back of a length, on top of off, Hasan Nawaz stays leg side of the ball, gets a bit forward and frees his arms. Times the ball to perfection and gets it past covers for a boundary.

21 Mar 2025, 01:45 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Mohammad Haris smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 31/0 after 2.2 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Races away! On off, shaping away, full in length. Mohammad Haris gets in a bit of a tangle as he opens up his body and the ball takes the outside edge to run through the deep third region for a boundary. No chance for the fielder to cut it off to his left.

21 Mar 2025, 01:40 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Mohammad Haris smashed a Four on Jacob Duffy bowling . Pakistan at 21/0 after 1.3 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Uppish, but in the gap!

21 Mar 2025, 01:37 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan at 15/0 after 1 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Mohammad Haris 14 (4)
Hasan Nawaz 1 (2)
New Zealand
Kyle Jamieson 0/15 (1)

21 Mar 2025, 01:37 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Mohammad Haris smashed a Six on Kyle Jamieson bowling . Pakistan at 14/0 after 0.5 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! Innovative, and effective! Pitched fuller in length again from Kyle, on the middle and leg stump line, Mohammad Haris shuffles across the stumps and just scoops it over the keeper's head for a six.

21 Mar 2025, 01:37 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Mohammad Haris smashed a Six on Kyle Jamieson bowling . Pakistan at 8/0 after 0.4 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! He has picked the bones out of it! Into the arc, fuller and around off, Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot and lofts it over long off for a handsome six.

21 Mar 2025, 01:23 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jacob Duffy is out and New Zealand at 204/10 after 19.5 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! c Irfan Khan b Abbas Afridi.

21 Mar 2025, 01:18 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ish Sodhi is out and New Zealand at 194/9 after 18.4 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Rauf on a roll here!

21 Mar 2025, 01:15 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Michael Bracewell is out and New Zealand at 193/8 after 18.2 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! BOWLED! CLEANED HIM UP! Haris Rauf gets his second wicket and New Zealand are 193/8.

21 Mar 2025, 01:13 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: New Zealand at 192/7 after 18 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 31 (17)
Ish Sodhi 9 (8)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 2/36 (4)

21 Mar 2025, 01:13 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Michael Bracewell smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 192/7 after 17.6 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! An expensive over from Shaheen.

21 Mar 2025, 01:12 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Michael Bracewell smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 187/7 after 17.5 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: MISFIELD, FOUR! No, that won't help Pakistan at all. Shaheen, by the looks of him, is fuming.

21 Mar 2025, 01:10 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Ish Sodhi smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 181/7 after 17.3 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Much needed for New Zealand!

21 Mar 2025, 01:07 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: New Zealand at 175/7 after 17 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Ish Sodhi 3 (5)
Michael Bracewell 22 (14)
Pakistan
Haris Rauf 1/21 (3)

21 Mar 2025, 01:02 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: New Zealand at 172/7 after 16 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 21 (12)
Ish Sodhi 1 (1)
Pakistan
Shadab Khan 1/33 (4)

21 Mar 2025, 12:55 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Michael Bracewell smashed a Six on Abrar Ahmed bowling . New Zealand at 163/5 after 14.3 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! BANG! Another one, on the shorter side, on the leg stump line, Michael Bracewell hangs back and pauses for a bit to let the ball arrive. Swings across and pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a six.

21 Mar 2025, 12:54 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Mitchell Hay smashed a Six on Abrar Ahmed bowling . New Zealand at 156/5 after 14.1 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! That's hit into the orbit!

21 Mar 2025, 12:50 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: New Zealand at 142/5 after 13 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 1 (1)
Mitchell Hay 1 (3)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 2/19 (3)

21 Mar 2025, 12:49 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mark Chapman is out and New Zealand at 141/5 after 12.5 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! A heartbreak for Mark Chapman as he misses out a well-deserved hundred here!

21 Mar 2025, 12:44 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: New Zealand at 135/4 after 12 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Mitchell Hay 0 (1)
Mark Chapman 89 (41)
Pakistan
Abbas Afridi 1/22 (2)

21 Mar 2025, 12:43 PM IST New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. James Neesham is out and New Zealand at 135/4 after 11.5 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! LBW! GONE! Abbas Afridi breaks a partnership here!

Newer Updates Older Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.