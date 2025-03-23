New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan score after 11 overs is 65/8

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score :
New Zealand Innings Highlights :
- New Zealand 53/0 in 3.5 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 50 off 23 balls between T Seifert (43) and F Allen (6)
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): New Zealand 79/1
- New Zealand 100/1 in 7.2 overs
- F Allen 5th T20I fifty: 50 runs in 19 balls (6x4) (3x6)
- Drinks: New Zealand 134/2 in 10.0 overs
- Referral 1 (11.2 ovs): PAK against J Neesham (Caught) Successful (NZ: 2, PAK: 2)
- New Zealand 150/5 in 13.4 overs
- Referral 2 (13.6 ovs): M Bracewell against PAK (LBW) Successful (NZ: 2, PAK: 2)
- Referral 3 (15.1 ovs): PAK against D Mitchell (Caught) Unsuccessful (NZ: 2, PAK: 1)
- 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 26 balls between D Mitchell (17) and M Bracewell (30)
- New Zealand 203/5 in 17.5 over
- Z Foulkes dropped on 1 by S Afridi on 18.6 overs
- Innings Break: New Zealand 220/6 in 20.0 overs
Pakistan Innings Highlights :
- I Khan dropped on 8 by J Neesham in 2.5 overs
Pakistan at 65/8 after 11 overs
Pakistan
Pakistan
Haris Rauf 4 (4)
Abdul Samad 10 (11)
New Zealand
Will O'Rourke 1/29 (4)
Haris Rauf smashed a Four on Will O'Rourke bowling . Pakistan at 65/8 after 10.4 overs
FOUR! Nicely hit! With mid off up, Rauf makes room and thumps this length ball back past the bowler and it rolls the fence.
Pakistan at 56/8 after 10 overs
Pakistan
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 6 (9)
Abdul Samad 6 (9)
New Zealand
Zakary Foulkes 3/10 (3)
It's a Wicket. Shaheen Afridi is out and Pakistan at 56/8 after 9.6 overs
OUT! c Mitchell Hay b Zakary Foulkes.
Abdul Samad smashed a Four on Will O'Rourke bowling . Pakistan at 54/7 after 8.3 overs
FOUR! Nice shot! The breeze has settled down! Shorter and outside off, Samad slaps it to the right of third man and beats the dive in the deep.
Pakistan at 50/7 after 8 overs
Pakistan
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 6 (4)
Abdul Samad 0 (2)
New Zealand
James Neesham 1/7 (1)
Shaheen Afridi smashed a Six on James Neesham bowling . Pakistan at 50/7 after 7.4 overs
SIX! SMOKED! He could bat! Definitely! PItched up on the pads. Afridi plays the pick up shot to mid-wicket and lands it into the crowd.
It's a Wicket. Abbas Afridi is out and Pakistan at 43/7 after 7.2 overs
OUT! c Finn Allen b James Neesham.
Pakistan at 43/6 after 7 overs
Pakistan
Pakistan
Abdul Samad 0 (2)
Abbas Afridi 1 (2)
New Zealand
Zakary Foulkes 2/9 (2)
It's a Wicket. Khushdil Shah is out and Pakistan at 42/6 after 6.2 overs
OUT! c James Neesham b Zakary Foulkes.
It's a Wicket. Irfan Khan is out and Pakistan at 42/5 after 5.6 overs
OUT! c Michael Bracewell b Jacob Duffy.
Irfan Khan smashed a Four on Jacob Duffy bowling . Pakistan at 42/4 after 5.4 overs
FOUR! Belted away! Short of a length and on off, picks the length quickly and Khan pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Irfan Khan smashed a Four on Jacob Duffy bowling . Pakistan at 38/4 after 5.1 overs
FOUR! Helped away! Overpitched and too straight on the pads. Khan flicks it through square leg and it races away.
Pakistan at 34/4 after 5 overs
Pakistan
Pakistan
Khushdil Shah 6 (5)
Irfan Khan 16 (10)
New Zealand
Zakary Foulkes 1/8 (1)
Khushdil Shah smashed a Four on Zakary Foulkes bowling . Pakistan at 32/4 after 4.3 overs
FOUR! Streaky! Pakistan won't mind! Very full and outside off, Shah jams it out off the outer half and past slips and to the third man fence.
It's a Wicket. Shadab Khan is out and Pakistan at 26/4 after 4.1 overs
OUT! b Zakary Foulkes.
Pakistan at 26/3 after 4 overs
Pakistan
Pakistan
Irfan Khan 16 (10)
Shadab Khan 1 (3)
New Zealand
Jacob Duffy 2/9 (2)
Irfan Khan smashed a Four on Jacob Duffy bowling . Pakistan at 26/3 after 3.6 overs
FOUR! 9 runs off the over. Jacob Duffy goes full and outside off, Irfan frees his arms and toe ends his aerial shot to extra cover for a boundary.
Irfan Khan smashed a Four on Jacob Duffy bowling . Pakistan at 22/3 after 3.4 overs
FOUR! Fine shot! On a length and on middle, Irfan flicks it through mid-wicket and in the gap. Will O'Rourke gives a chase but to no avail. A boundary.
Pakistan at 17/3 after 3 overs
Pakistan
Pakistan
Shadab Khan 1 (1)
Irfan Khan 8 (6)
New Zealand
Will O'Rourke 1/16 (2)
Pakistan at 9/2 after 2 overs
Pakistan
Pakistan
Salman Agha 1 (5)
Irfan Khan 1 (1)
New Zealand
Jacob Duffy 1/1 (1)
It's a Wicket. Hasan Nawaz is out and Pakistan at 8/2 after 1.1 overs
OUT! EDGED AND GONE! The centurion from the other day goes for a solitary score! Good length ball, outside off, shapes away late and takes the feather of the bat as Nawaz looks to punch, the keeper takes it cleanly without any hesitation. Both the openers gone.
Pakistan at 8/1 after 1 overs
Pakistan
Pakistan
Hasan Nawaz 1 (3)
Salman Agha 1 (1)
New Zealand
Will O'Rourke 1/8 (1)
It's a Wicket. Mohammad Haris is out and Pakistan at 2/1 after 0.2 overs
OUT! b Will O'Rourke.
New Zealand at 220/6 after 20 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 46 (26)
Zakary Foulkes 3 (3)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 0/49 (4)
Michael Bracewell smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 220/6 after 19.6 overs
FOUR! A boundary in a streaky manner! 221 is the target! A yorker angling on leg. Bracewell tickles it past short fine leg and it races to the fence.
Michael Bracewell smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 216/6 after 19.4 overs
FOUR! Much needed! Misses the yorker length by a bit and Bracewell quickly adjusts and whacks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
New Zealand at 209/6 after 19 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Zakary Foulkes 3 (3)
Michael Bracewell 36 (20)
Pakistan
Haris Rauf 3/27 (4)
It's a Wicket. Daryl Mitchell is out and New Zealand at 205/6 after 18.2 overs
OUT! TAKEN! Mitchell goes now! Haris Rauf gets his third! Shorter and around off, Mitchell pulls, played with a lot of intent but just couldn't get the power behind it, it goes to deep mid-wicket where Irfan Khan takes it.
Michael Bracewell smashed a Four on Abbas Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 203/5 after 17.5 overs
FOUR! Threads the gap! Too full and wide of off. Mitchell hangs his bat out and off the splice dabs it past short third man for a boundary. 200 up for the Kiwis.
Michael Bracewell smashed a Six on Abbas Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 199/5 after 17.4 overs
SIX! Michael Bracewell playing a fine cameo here! Too full and on middle and leg. plays the pick up shot and nails it over cow corner for a biggie.
Daryl Mitchell smashed a Four on Abbas Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 191/5 after 17.2 overs
FOUR! Placement! 10 runs off the first two! Well, well outside off. Mitchell bends and dabs it through point, well wide of the fielder in the deep and it races away.
Daryl Mitchell smashed a Six on Abbas Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 187/5 after 17.1 overs
SIX! Picked the slower ball so quickly! Back of the hand delivery outside off, Mitchell thumps it down to long on, on the full and it lands on the cushion.
New Zealand at 181/5 after 17 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 24 (15)
Daryl Mitchell 18 (19)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 0/38 (3)
Michael Bracewell smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 177/5 after 16.3 overs
FOUR! Flies off the edge! Pitched up, outside off, width given and Michael Bracewell swings his arms, it goes off the outside edge to third man for a boundary.
Michael Bracewell smashed a Six on Shaheen Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 173/5 after 16.2 overs
SIX! That's a poor line! Short and going down the leg side. Michael Bracewell just gives the ball a direction and it flies behind square leg for a biggie.
New Zealand at 166/5 after 16 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 10 (10)
Daryl Mitchell 17 (18)
Pakistan
Haris Rauf 2/23 (3)
Michael Bracewell smashed a Four on Haris Rauf bowling . New Zealand at 164/5 after 15.4 overs
FOUR! Clean shot! Boundary after almost 33 deliveries! Pitched up, outside off, Michael Bracewell firmly drives it through mid off for a boundary.
New Zealand at 157/5 after 15 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 15 (15)
Michael Bracewell 4 (7)
Pakistan
Shadab Khan 0/49 (4)
New Zealand at 151/6 after 14 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 1 (3)
Daryl Mitchell 13 (13)
Pakistan
Abrar Ahmed 3/41 (4)
It's a Wicket. Michael Bracewell is out and New Zealand at 151/6 after 13.6 overs
OUT! lbw b Abrar Ahmed.
It's a Wicket. Mitchell Hay is out and New Zealand at 149/5 after 13.2 overs
OUT! GONE! Another one bites the dust!
New Zealand at 148/4 after 13 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 11 (11)
Mitchell Hay 3 (5)
Pakistan
Shadab Khan 0/43 (3)
New Zealand at 141/4 after 12 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Mitchell Hay 1 (3)
Daryl Mitchell 6 (7)
Pakistan
Abrar Ahmed 1/38 (3)
New Zealand at 138/3 after 11 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
James Neesham 3 (4)
Daryl Mitchell 4 (5)
Pakistan
Abbas Afridi 1/15 (2)
It's a Wicket. Finn Allen is out and New Zealand at 134/3 after 10.1 overs
OUT! c Hasan Nawaz b Abbas Afridi.
New Zealand at 134/2 after 10 overs
New Zealand
New Zealand
Finn Allen 50 (19)
Daryl Mitchell 3 (4)
Pakistan
Shadab Khan 0/36 (2)
Finn Allen smashed a Six on Shadab Khan bowling . New Zealand at 133/2 after 9.5 overs
SIX! IN THE AIR AND OVER THE FENCE! Tad short and outside off, Allen again swings his bat and hits it to long on. The fielder leaps but to no avail as it lobs over his head for a biggie.
Finn Allen smashed a Six on Shadab Khan bowling . New Zealand at 127/2 after 9.4 overs
SIX! That was a hit-me delivery! In the slot, full and on leg, Allen stands his ground and smokes it over long on for a six.
Finn Allen smashed a Four on Shadab Khan bowling . New Zealand at 121/2 after 9.3 overs
FOUR! Class from Allen! He is accelerating so well! Not letting the intent drop down! Full and on off, Allen thumps it down to long off for a boundary.