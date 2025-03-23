New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Four. Pakistan at 69/8 after 11.1 overs

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score :
New Zealand Innings Highlights :
- New Zealand 53/0 in 3.5 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 50 off 23 balls between T Seifert (43) and F Allen (6)
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): New Zealand 79/1
- New Zealand 100/1 in 7.2 overs
- F Allen 5th T20I fifty: 50 runs in 19 balls (6x4) (3x6)
- Drinks: New Zealand 134/2 in 10.0 overs
- Referral 1 (11.2 ovs): PAK against J Neesham (Caught) Successful (NZ: 2, PAK: 2)
- New Zealand 150/5 in 13.4 overs
- Referral 2 (13.6 ovs): M Bracewell against PAK (LBW) Successful (NZ: 2, PAK: 2)
- Referral 3 (15.1 ovs): PAK against D Mitchell (Caught) Unsuccessful (NZ: 2, PAK: 1)
- 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 26 balls between D Mitchell (17) and M Bracewell (30)
- New Zealand 203/5 in 17.5 over
- Z Foulkes dropped on 1 by S Afridi on 18.6 overs
- Innings Break: New Zealand 220/6 in 20.0 overs
Pakistan Innings Highlights :
- I Khan dropped on 8 by J Neesham in 2.5 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Well played! Too full and outside off, Samad frees his arms and carves it over point and wide of third man for a boundary.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Haris Rauf 4 (4)
Abdul Samad 10 (11)
New Zealand
Will O'Rourke 1/29 (4)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Nicely hit! With mid off up, Rauf makes room and thumps this length ball back past the bowler and it rolls the fence.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 6 (9)
Abdul Samad 6 (9)
New Zealand
Zakary Foulkes 3/10 (3)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! c Mitchell Hay b Zakary Foulkes.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Nice shot! The breeze has settled down! Shorter and outside off, Samad slaps it to the right of third man and beats the dive in the deep.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 6 (4)
Abdul Samad 0 (2)
New Zealand
James Neesham 1/7 (1)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! SMOKED! He could bat! Definitely! PItched up on the pads. Afridi plays the pick up shot to mid-wicket and lands it into the crowd.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! c Finn Allen b James Neesham.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Abdul Samad 0 (2)
Abbas Afridi 1 (2)
New Zealand
Zakary Foulkes 2/9 (2)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! c James Neesham b Zakary Foulkes.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! c Michael Bracewell b Jacob Duffy.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Belted away! Short of a length and on off, picks the length quickly and Khan pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Helped away! Overpitched and too straight on the pads. Khan flicks it through square leg and it races away.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Khushdil Shah 6 (5)
Irfan Khan 16 (10)
New Zealand
Zakary Foulkes 1/8 (1)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Streaky! Pakistan won't mind! Very full and outside off, Shah jams it out off the outer half and past slips and to the third man fence.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! b Zakary Foulkes.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Irfan Khan 16 (10)
Shadab Khan 1 (3)
New Zealand
Jacob Duffy 2/9 (2)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! 9 runs off the over. Jacob Duffy goes full and outside off, Irfan frees his arms and toe ends his aerial shot to extra cover for a boundary.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Fine shot! On a length and on middle, Irfan flicks it through mid-wicket and in the gap. Will O'Rourke gives a chase but to no avail. A boundary.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Shadab Khan 1 (1)
Irfan Khan 8 (6)
New Zealand
Will O'Rourke 1/16 (2)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Salman Agha 1 (5)
Irfan Khan 1 (1)
New Zealand
Jacob Duffy 1/1 (1)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! EDGED AND GONE! The centurion from the other day goes for a solitary score! Good length ball, outside off, shapes away late and takes the feather of the bat as Nawaz looks to punch, the keeper takes it cleanly without any hesitation. Both the openers gone.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Hasan Nawaz 1 (3)
Salman Agha 1 (1)
New Zealand
Will O'Rourke 1/8 (1)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! b Will O'Rourke.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 46 (26)
Zakary Foulkes 3 (3)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 0/49 (4)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! A boundary in a streaky manner! 221 is the target! A yorker angling on leg. Bracewell tickles it past short fine leg and it races to the fence.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Much needed! Misses the yorker length by a bit and Bracewell quickly adjusts and whacks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Zakary Foulkes 3 (3)
Michael Bracewell 36 (20)
Pakistan
Haris Rauf 3/27 (4)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Mitchell goes now! Haris Rauf gets his third! Shorter and around off, Mitchell pulls, played with a lot of intent but just couldn't get the power behind it, it goes to deep mid-wicket where Irfan Khan takes it.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Threads the gap! Too full and wide of off. Mitchell hangs his bat out and off the splice dabs it past short third man for a boundary. 200 up for the Kiwis.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! Michael Bracewell playing a fine cameo here! Too full and on middle and leg. plays the pick up shot and nails it over cow corner for a biggie.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Placement! 10 runs off the first two! Well, well outside off. Mitchell bends and dabs it through point, well wide of the fielder in the deep and it races away.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! Picked the slower ball so quickly! Back of the hand delivery outside off, Mitchell thumps it down to long on, on the full and it lands on the cushion.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 24 (15)
Daryl Mitchell 18 (19)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 0/38 (3)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Flies off the edge! Pitched up, outside off, width given and Michael Bracewell swings his arms, it goes off the outside edge to third man for a boundary.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! That's a poor line! Short and going down the leg side. Michael Bracewell just gives the ball a direction and it flies behind square leg for a biggie.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 10 (10)
Daryl Mitchell 17 (18)
Pakistan
Haris Rauf 2/23 (3)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Clean shot! Boundary after almost 33 deliveries! Pitched up, outside off, Michael Bracewell firmly drives it through mid off for a boundary.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 15 (15)
Michael Bracewell 4 (7)
Pakistan
Shadab Khan 0/49 (4)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 1 (3)
Daryl Mitchell 13 (13)
Pakistan
Abrar Ahmed 3/41 (4)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! lbw b Abrar Ahmed.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! GONE! Another one bites the dust!
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 11 (11)
Mitchell Hay 3 (5)
Pakistan
Shadab Khan 0/43 (3)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Mitchell Hay 1 (3)
Daryl Mitchell 6 (7)
Pakistan
Abrar Ahmed 1/38 (3)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
James Neesham 3 (4)
Daryl Mitchell 4 (5)
Pakistan
Abbas Afridi 1/15 (2)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! c Hasan Nawaz b Abbas Afridi.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Finn Allen 50 (19)
Daryl Mitchell 3 (4)
Pakistan
Shadab Khan 0/36 (2)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! IN THE AIR AND OVER THE FENCE! Tad short and outside off, Allen again swings his bat and hits it to long on. The fielder leaps but to no avail as it lobs over his head for a biggie.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! That was a hit-me delivery! In the slot, full and on leg, Allen stands his ground and smokes it over long on for a six.