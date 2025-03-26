New Zealand vs Pakistan Highlights: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 8 wickets

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 8 wickets

Tim Seifert smashed a Six on Shadab Khan bowling . New Zealand at 125/2 after 9.5 overs

Tim Seifert smashed a Six on Shadab Khan bowling . New Zealand at 119/2 after 9.4 overs

Tim Seifert smashed a Six on Shadab Khan bowling . New Zealand at 111/2 after 9.1 overs

New Zealand at 105/2 after 9 overs

It’s a Wicket. Mark Chapman is out and New Zealand at 103/2 after 8.2 overs

It’s a Wicket. Mark Chapman is out and New Zealand at 103/2 after 8.1 overs

New Zealand at 103/1 after 8 overs

Tim Seifert smashed a Four on Shadab Khan bowling . New Zealand at 103/1 after 7.6 overs

New Zealand at 96/1 after 7 overs

It’s a Wicket. Finn Allen is out and New Zealand at 93/1 after 6.2 overs

Tim Seifert smashed a Six on Jahandad Khan bowling . New Zealand at 91/0 after 5.5 overs

Tim Seifert smashed a Four on Jahandad Khan bowling . New Zealand at 77/0 after 5.2 overs

Tim Seifert smashed a Six on Jahandad Khan bowling . New Zealand at 73/0 after 5.1 overs

New Zealand at 67/0 after 5 overs

Finn Allen smashed a Four on Haris Rauf bowling . New Zealand at 67/0 after 4.6 overs

Tim Seifert smashed a Four on Haris Rauf bowling . New Zealand at 62/0 after 4.1 overs

New Zealand at 58/0 after 4 overs

Finn Allen smashed a Four on Mohammad Ali bowling . New Zealand at 58/0 after 3.5 overs

Finn Allen smashed a Four on Mohammad Ali bowling . New Zealand at 54/0 after 3.4 overs

Tim Seifert smashed a Four on Mohammad Ali bowling . New Zealand at 49/0 after 3.2 overs

New Zealand at 45/0 after 3 overs

Tim Seifert smashed a Six on Haris Rauf bowling . New Zealand at 44/0 after 2.4 overs

Finn Allen smashed a Four on Mohammad Ali bowling . New Zealand at 26/0 after 1.4 overs

Finn Allen smashed a Four on Mohammad Ali bowling . New Zealand at 22/0 after 1.1 overs

New Zealand at 18/0 after 1 overs

Tim Seifert smashed a Six on Jahandad Khan bowling . New Zealand at 18/0 after 0.6 overs

Tim Seifert smashed a Six on Jahandad Khan bowling . New Zealand at 12/0 after 0.4 overs

Tim Seifert smashed a Four on Jahandad Khan bowling . New Zealand at 6/0 after 0.3 overs

Pakistan at 128/9 after 20 overs

Pakistan at 123/9 after 19 overs

It’s a Wicket. Sufiyan Muqeem is out and Pakistan at 123/9 after 18.6 overs

It’s a Wicket. Salman Agha is out and Pakistan at 121/8 after 18.3 overs

Pakistan at 117/7 after 18 overs

Salman Agha smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 116/7 after 17.2 overs

Salman Agha smashed a Four on Ben Sears bowling . Pakistan at 112/7 after 17.1 overs

Pakistan at 108/7 after 17 overs

It’s a Wicket. Jahandad Khan is out and Pakistan at 108/7 after 16.4 overs

Pakistan at 101/5 after 16 overs

Salman Agha smashed a Four on Ish Sodhi bowling . Pakistan at 101/5 after 15.6 overs

Shadab Khan smashed a Four on Ish Sodhi bowling . Pakistan at 96/5 after 15.4 overs

Shadab Khan smashed a Four on Ish Sodhi bowling . Pakistan at 92/5 after 15.3 overs

Pakistan at 87/5 after 15 overs

Shadab Khan smashed a Four on Will O’Rourke bowling . Pakistan at 87/5 after 14.6 overs

Salman Agha smashed a Six on Will O’Rourke bowling . Pakistan at 81/5 after 14.4 overs

Pakistan at 71/5 after 14 overs

Pakistan at 68/5 after 13 overs

Shadab Khan smashed a Four on James Neesham bowling . Pakistan at 68/5 after 12.6 overs

Pakistan at 60/5 after 12 overs