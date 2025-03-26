New Zealand vs Pakistan Highlights: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 8 wickets

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
First Innings
Pakistan Score - 128/9 in 20.0 overs
Pakistan batting performance
Salman Agha 51(39)
Shadab Khan 28(20)
James Neesham 4-22-5
Jacob Duffy 4-18-2
Second Innings
New Zealand Score - 131/2 in 10.0 overs
New Zealand batting performance
Tim Seifert 97(38)
Finn Allen 27(12)
Sufiyan Muqeem 2-6-2
Haris Rauf 2-22-0
Six!
SIX MORE! INCREDIBLE STRIKING!
DROPPED AND SIX! Shadab Khan bowls it slower through the air, and much wide outside off. Tim Seifert reaches for it and lofts it toward the long-off region. Haris Rauf fails to judge it and the ball bursts through his hands and palms it over the ropes for a maximum.
SIX! LAUNCHED! Tossed up full, on off. Tim Seifert gets low and powers it flat over the cow corner fence for a biggie. He is a hurry to finish this.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 1 (3)
Tim Seifert 72 (33)
Pakistan
Sufiyan Muqeem 2/6 (2)
OUT! st Mohammad Haris b Sufiyan Muqeem.
OUT! lbw b Sufiyan Muqeem.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Tim Seifert 71 (32)
Mark Chapman 3 (5)
Pakistan
Shadab Khan 0/7 (1)
FOUR! PUMPED! Dropped short, outside off. Tim Seifert gets on top of the bounce and slaps it toward deep extra cover region. One bounce and over the ropes.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Tim Seifert 66 (29)
Mark Chapman 1 (2)
Pakistan
Sufiyan Muqeem 1/4 (1)
OUT! BOWLED'EM! Sufiyan Muqeem gets the breakthrough! Bowls it flat and quick on the off-stump line. Finn Allen looks to pull this over the leg side but the ball skids through and hits the top of the off-stump. A breezy cameo from Finn Allen comes to an end.
SIX! THIRD SIX OF THE OVER! Back of a length delivery on the middle stump line. Tim Seifert picks the length and smokes it over deep square leg fence, into the stands for another maximum. This is now the highest powerplay score by New Zealand.
FOUR! BANG! Short of a length delivery around off. Tim Seifert picks the length and smacks it toward the deep mid-wicket region. One bounce and into the boundary. Tim Seifert is in no mood to stop tonight.
SIX! Jahandad Khan is greeted back with a biggie! Slower ball on a length, on the middle. Tim Seifert picks the change of pace and hammers it over deep mid-wicket for an 83m hit.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Finn Allen 27 (11)
Tim Seifert 38 (20)
Pakistan
Haris Rauf 0/22 (2)
FOUR! On a length wide outside off, Finn Allen looks to slog this towards leg but gets an outside edge and the ball has gone past the keeper's right for four.
FOUR! Innovative from Tim Seifert. On a length wide outside off, Tim Seifert shuffles across and ramps this over short fine leg for a boundary to begin the 5th over.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Finn Allen 23 (10)
Tim Seifert 33 (15)
Pakistan
Mohammad Ali 0/27 (2)
FOUR! A bit better in terms of timing from Allen but still not the most convincing stroke. PItched-up around off, Finn Allen lofts this over cover for four more. The bat tilts in his hands again but he gets enough behind it to take it away to the fence.
FOUR! On a length around off, Finn Allen gets right behind the line of it and lofts this over cover for a boundary.
FOUR! A poor fielding effort from the fielder at third man region and this has raced to the fence for four. On a length wide of off, Tim Seifert swings and gets a top edge past third man fro four.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Tim Seifert 28 (12)
Finn Allen 15 (7)
Pakistan
Haris Rauf 0/13 (1)
SIX! OH DEAR ME! This has gone deep into the crowd for a huge six. On a length, in the slot, Tim Seifert clears his front leg and slogs this right out of the middle of his bat and this has comfortably cleared the fence for a huge six.
FOUR! Not that convincing from Allen but a boundary to him. Back of a length around off, Finn Allen runs down the track and swings at it. Gets a top edge and the ball has sailed over first slip for a boundary towards the third man region.
FOUR! Short-pitched, around middle and leg, Finn Allen pulls this over mid-wicket and the ball has raced away to the fence for four.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Tim Seifert 16 (7)
Finn Allen 0 (0)
Pakistan
Jahandad Khan 0/18 (1)
SIX! Ends the over with a biggie.
SIX! Business as usual for Tim Seifert as he clears the fence for the first time in this game. Pitched-up on the pads, swinging it into the batter. Tim Seifert flicks this and deposits it into the stands towards deep square for six.
FOUR! That's the form Tim Seifert is carrying into the contest. Pitched-up around off, Tim Seifert settles well inside his crease, presents a full face of his bat and just punches this down the ground to long off for four.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Haris Rauf 6 (10)
Mohammad Ali 0 (0)
New Zealand
Jacob Duffy 2/18 (4)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Sufiyan Muqeem 0 (2)
Haris Rauf 1 (4)
New Zealand
James Neesham 5/22 (4)
OUT! A FIFER FOR James Neesham! Good length on leg, Sufiyan Muqeem looks to clear the fence down the ground but the ball gets more elevation than distance and Michael Bracewell running in from long on takes it easily.
OUT! c Mark Chapman b James Neesham.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Haris Rauf 0 (3)
Salman Agha 47 (36)
New Zealand
Ben Sears 1/25 (4)
FOUR! That's some stroke from the Pakistan skipper. Pitched-up around off, Salman Agha moves away from the line of it this time around and gently chips this over cover for a boundary.
FOUR! Salman Agha takes the attack to Ben Sears straightaway. Good length on the pads, Salman Agha moves inside the line of it and flicks this over backward square leg for four runs. Salman Agha will be looking to make this positive start count for his side.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Haris Rauf 0 (2)
Salman Agha 38 (31)
New Zealand
James Neesham 3/17 (3)
OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Another one for Neesham and he continues his good work with the ball. Good length around off, Jahandad Khan looks to slog this over mid-wicket but he balloons this off the outside off his bat over mid off for a simple catch to Will O'Rourke.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Salman Agha 37 (30)
Shadab Khan 28 (19)
New Zealand
Ish Sodhi 1/32 (4)
FOUR! Tossed up around off, Salman Agha jumps to the pitch of it and lofts this over cover for a boundary more. 14 comes off this Ish Sodhi over.
FOUR! Another one races away to the fence for four. Short of a length around off, Shadab Khan moves to his leg and cuts this through point for a boundary.
FOUR! Shadab finds the fence again. Tossed up around off, Shadab Khan moves to his leg, clears his front foot and slogs this down the ground for a boundary to long on.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Shadab Khan 19 (16)
Salman Agha 32 (27)
New Zealand
Will O'Rourke 0/29 (4)
FOUR! Boundaries are coming in a hurry now. Good length around middle and leg, Shadab Khan slogs this one. Gets it barely over mid-wicket and the ball races after bouncing behind mid-wicket to the fence for four runs.
SIX! Finally, Salman Agha gets one away for a biggie. Short-pitched, wide of off, Salman Agha moves to his leg, opens up the off side and cuts this well. The ball sails over the fence and into the stand for six over deep point.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Shadab Khan 14 (14)
Salman Agha 22 (23)
New Zealand
Ben Sears 1/16 (3)
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Shadab Khan 13 (12)
Salman Agha 20 (19)
New Zealand
James Neesham 1/10 (2)
FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Shadab Khan shuffles across and cuts this past backward point for a boundary. Shadab isn't comfortable at all, but he still manages to score somehow.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
Pakistan
Shadab Khan 6 (7)
Salman Agha 19 (18)
New Zealand
Ish Sodhi 1/18 (3)
FOUR! A brilliantly struck boundary by Shadab Khan. Tossed up around off, Shadab Khan shuffles to his leg and drives this all along the carpet through cover for four.