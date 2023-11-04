New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: These two teams will face off in a crucial match in Bengaluru. New Zealand began the ICC World Cup 2023 with a dominating victory over reigning champions England, but have since suffered a three-game losing streak. South Africa defeated them by 190 runs in their most recent match.
Pakistan, on the other hand, ended a four-game losing streak by defeating Bangladesh. With the game approaching a critical stage, they must win to keep their semi-final hopes alive.
This is probably the biggest encounter in the group stages so far. A win by New Zealand in this match will probably mean that Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and the Netherlands will be eliminated from the ICC World Cup 2023.
What if the New Zealand vs Pakistan match gets washed out? Will it end their semi-final plans? Read here.
In World Cups, New Zealand and Pakistan have played 9 matches so far while Pakistan have won 7 of those. In 2019, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 6 wickets while the Kiwis beat Pakistan by 110 runs in 2015. Before that, New Zealand defeated the Asian giant only in 1983.
These two teams have played 151 ODIs against each other so far. New Zealand have won 51 of those and Pakistan 60. Three matches produced no results whereas one match ended in a tie. The last time (May 2023) these two faced off was in Karachi, Pakistan when the Black Caps won by 47 runs.
The biggest concern in Bengaluru today is the weather. Rain and thunderstorms, with 100% cloud cover, are predicted especially in the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to take place from 10:30 AM itself, as per Weather.com. It is highly likely that the match gets abandoned while the possibility of rain throughout the day is as high as 91%.
Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium is a high-scoring venue with short boundaries that favour batters. Despite some help for bowlers, captains winning the toss often chase due to the pitch's batting-friendly conditions.
