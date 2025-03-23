Pakistan will be looking to level the series as they take on the Kiwis on their home turf for the four T20I of 5 match series. The first two matches of the series had been won by New Zealand but the Salman Ali Agha led side came back strongly in order to win the third match and keep themselves alive in the series.

When and where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I? The Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th T20I match will be played at the Bay Oval stadium in New Zealand's Mount Maunganui. The live broadcast of the match can be caught on the Sony Sports Network.

Meanwhile, online users can live-stream the full action by tuning to Sony LIV and the Fancode website and app. The match started at 11:45 AM (India time) and the toss was held at 11:15 AM (India time).

Pakistan and New Zealand squads: Pakistan squad: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan, Mohammad Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Jahandad Khan, Omair Yousuf.

Also Read | Hasan Nawaz breaks Babar Azam’s record for fastest T20I century for Pakistan

New Zealand squad: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, William O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Zakary Foulkes.

Who won the toss between New Zealand and Pakistan? Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss against Kiwis and decided to bat first at the Bay Oval. Here are the playing XIs for both sides.

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke

What happened during the 3rd T20I match? Hasan Nawaz broke Babar Azam's record for fastest T20I century for Pakistan during the third game against New Zealand to keep them alive in the five-match series on Friday in Auckland.

After losing the first two games, Pakistan needed a win to stay alive in the five-match series. Chasing a target of 205, Pakistan were off to a flier with Mohammad Haris (41) and Hasan Nawaz putting on 74 runs in just 5.5 overs before the former was dismissed by Jacob Duffy.

Thereafter, it was all Hasan Nawaz and new captain Salman Ali Agha who shared an unbeaten second wicket stand of 133 runs as Pakistan romped home in just 16 overs with nine wickets in hand.