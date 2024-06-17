Active Stocks
New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Live Score: Match 39 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 08:00 PM
LIVE UPDATES

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Live Score: Match 39 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 08:00 PM

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Livemint

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 39 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 08:00 PM

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Live Score, Match 39 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024Premium
New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Live Score, Match 39 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 39 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 17 Jun 2024 at 08:00 PM
Venue : Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba

New Zealand squad -
Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Papua New Guinea squad -
Hiri Hiri, Lega Siaka, Tony Ura, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Hila Vare, Kipling Doriga, Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea

17 Jun 2024, 07:00:29 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 39 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Match Details
Match 39 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between New Zealand and Papua New Guinea to be held at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba at 08:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

