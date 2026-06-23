New Zealand vs Scotland: Can defending champions still qualify for Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals? Explained

New Zealand's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 fate is hanging by a thread after their solitary win in three matches so far in the league stage. Placed in Group B, the defending champions lost to West Indies in their tournament opener, followed by an upset defeat against lowly-ranked Sri Lanka.
Led by Amelia Kerr, New Zealand brought their campaign back with a scrappy four-run win over Ireland, but do not sit smiling as they take on Scotland in their penultimate encounter at this tournament. A slight hiccup would draw curtains to New Zealand's campaign in this edition.
New Zealand's fate aren't in their own hands entirely. They have to win against Scotland and England and also hope other results go their way. Both England and West Indies are sitting atop the points table with an all-win record - six points from three games each.
New Zealand, Scotland and Sri Lanka are placed third, fourth and fifth respectively with two points each. Ireland have been eliminated from the race of last four.
The equation for New Zealand is complicated. They need to win both their remaining two games against Scotland and England. Winning their last two games would take them to a maximum of six points.
But winning their last two games won't take them to the last four. They would also want either England or West Indies lose both their remaining games. England will play West Indies and New Zealand in their rest of the games. West Indies also have Ireland to play in their final league game.
If New Zealand fail to reach the semifinals, the White Ferns will become the second team after England to make a group stage exit as defending champions. England won the Women's T20 World Cup in 2009 and made a group-stage exit in 2010.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, New Zealand captain Amelia Kerr won the toss an opted to bowl first against Scotland at County Ground in Bristol. New Zealand made two changes, bringing in Sophie Devine and Lea Tahuhu, replacing Georgia Plimmer and Rosemary Mair. For Scotland, Lister and Rachel Slater came back.
Scotland: Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Kathryn Bryce(c), Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce(w), Megan McColl, Pippa Sproul, Priyanaz Chatterji, Kirstie Gordon, Rachel Slater, Hannah Rainey
New Zealand: Isabella Gaze(w), Izzy Sharp, Amelia Kerr(c), Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Suzie Bates, Jess Kerr, Nensi Patel, Lea Tahuhu, Bree Illing