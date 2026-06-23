New Zealand vs Scotland: Can defending champions still qualify for Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals? Explained

New Zealand's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 fate is hanging by a thread after their solitary win in three matches so far in the league stage. Placed in Group B, the defending champions lost to West Indies in their tournament opener, followed by an upset defeat against lowly-ranked Sri Lanka.

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Led by Amelia Kerr, New Zealand brought their campaign back with a scrappy four-run win over Ireland, but do not sit smiling as they take on Scotland in their penultimate encounter at this tournament. A slight hiccup would draw curtains to New Zealand's campaign in this edition.

New Zealand's fate aren't in their own hands entirely. They have to win against Scotland and England and also hope other results go their way. Both England and West Indies are sitting atop the points table with an all-win record - six points from three games each.

New Zealand, Scotland and Sri Lanka are placed third, fourth and fifth respectively with two points each. Ireland have been eliminated from the race of last four.

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How can New Zealand still qualify for semifinals? The equation for New Zealand is complicated. They need to win both their remaining two games against Scotland and England. Winning their last two games would take them to a maximum of six points.

But winning their last two games won't take them to the last four. They would also want either England or West Indies lose both their remaining games. England will play West Indies and New Zealand in their rest of the games. West Indies also have Ireland to play in their final league game.

If New Zealand fail to reach the semifinals, the White Ferns will become the second team after England to make a group stage exit as defending champions. England won the Women's T20 World Cup in 2009 and made a group-stage exit in 2010.

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New Zealand opt to bowl vs Scotland Meanwhile, on Tuesday, New Zealand captain Amelia Kerr won the toss an opted to bowl first against Scotland at County Ground in Bristol. New Zealand made two changes, bringing in Sophie Devine and Lea Tahuhu, replacing Georgia Plimmer and Rosemary Mair. For Scotland, Lister and Rachel Slater came back.

New Zealand women vs Scotland women playing XIs Scotland: Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Kathryn Bryce(c), Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce(w), Megan McColl, Pippa Sproul, Priyanaz Chatterji, Kirstie Gordon, Rachel Slater, Hannah Rainey

New Zealand: Isabella Gaze(w), Izzy Sharp, Amelia Kerr(c), Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Suzie Bates, Jess Kerr, Nensi Patel, Lea Tahuhu, Bree Illing

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in