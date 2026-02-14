New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head in T20Is: Who holds the edge in T20 World Cups? All you need to know

New Zealand are taking on South Africa in one of the most crucial Group D clash of the T20 World Cup 2026. With two wins each from their two games so far in the tournament, both teams walked out at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in a clash of table-toppers.

The winner of the match between New Zealand and South Africa will ease into the Super 8 stage with six points. United Arab Emirates (UAE) are placed third with two points while Afghanistan and Canada are yet to open their accounts. The top two teams from each group will advance into Super 8.

The Kiwis are coming after decimating Afghanistan and UAE in their first two games. On the other hand, South Africa defeated Canada before surviving an Afghanistan scare in a double Super Over at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad earlier this week.

As far as the rivalry is concerned, South Africa enjoy a 11-7 record against New Zealand in the shortest format since 2005. In the T20 World Cup, New Zealand have not won any game against South Africa in their four appearances so far. The teams first met at a T20 World Cup in 2007. In fact, New Zealand are meeting South Africa at a T20 World Cup after 12 years.

NZ vs SA head-to-head in T20 World Cup

Year Margin Result Venue 2007 6 wickets South Africa win Durban 2009 1 run South Africa win Lord's 2010 13 runs South Africa win Bridgetown 2014 2 runs South Africa win Chattogram 2026 TBD TBD Ahmedabad

On Saturday, South African captain Aiden Markram has won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Proteas made one change bringing in seamer Corbin Bosch in place of George Linde, while New Zealand remain unchanged.

New Zealand vs South Africa playing XIs New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

