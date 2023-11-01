New Zealand vs South Africa match today: When, where and how to watch

New Zealand will take on South Africa on November 1 in the 32nd ODI World Cup 2023 match at MCA Stadium, Pune.

New Zealand vs South Africa Pune ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 p.m.

It would be the 7th match of both the teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. New Zealand are in the 3rd position will eight points in the World Cup 2023 team table, whereas South Africa are in the second position of the table with 10 points.

In their first match, New Zealand defeated England by 9 wickets with 82 balls remaining in the curtain raiser match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. In their second match, New Zealand defeated the Netherlands by 99 runs at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on October 9.

In their third match, New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets (with 43 balls remaining) at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 13. In the fourth match, New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by 149 runs but was defeated by India by 4 wickets in their 5th match at HPCA Stadium Dharamsala on October 22. The New Zealand team were defeated by Australia by 5 runs at HPCA Stadium Dharamsala on October 28.

In their first match, South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 102 runs at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on October 7. In the second match, the Proteas defeated Australia by 134 runs on October 12, at Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow.

In their third match, the Proteas were defeated by the Netherlands by 38 runs at HPCA Stadium Dharamsala, on October 17. In their fourth and fifth matches, South Africa defeated England (October 21) and Bangladesh (October 24) by 229 runs and 149 runs respectively. In their 6th match, South Africa defeated Pakistan by 1 wicket (with 16 balls remaining) at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 27.

New Zealand Probable XI Will Young, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (capt, wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson

South Africa Probable XI Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee/Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand vs South Africa match: Weather Prediction The weather conditions in Kolkata are set to be sunny. According to AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain in Pune in the daytime and 1% at night.

The temperature is expected to range between 32 degrees to 17 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 9 km/hr in the east direction in the day and 7km/h in the north-east direction in the night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 26 km/h in the daytime and 13km/h in the night cannot be ruled out.

New Zealand vs South Africa match today: When, where and how to watch The New Zealand vs South Africa match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads. The match will start at 2 p.m

