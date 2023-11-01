New Zealand vs South Africa | NZ vs SA Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2023 Updates: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma started on a good note with opener Quinton de Kock, but New Zealand pacer Trent Boult bowled beautifully well to dismiss Temba Bavuma. Rassie van der Dussen is the new batter on crease and South Africa will look to build a partnership from here.
New Zealand and South Africa are set to face each other at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The New Zealand vs South Africa match is going to be another high-stakes match in the World Cup 2023 as South Africa will look at cementing its position in the top 4, while New Zealand will try to recover from its second consecutive defeat.
South Africans will enter the ground with much confidence as they have performed consistently well in World Cup 2023 so far and crushed all their opponents. But, the Proteas have also exposed their weakness several times as they face trouble in chasing. One defeat they faced in the tournament against Netherlands was during a chase and in the previous match against Pakistan, South Africa barely managed to win while chasing.
New Zealand had a wonderful start to the World Cup 2023 as the team secured four consecutive victories, but the beautiful stadium of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, Dharamshala has not been very great for the Kiwis. First India defeated New Zealand and then Australia also defeated Kiwis in a nail-biting thriller. Tom Latham-led New Zealand would like to recover from the major defeats.
New Zealand vs South Africa | NZ vs SA Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2023 Updates: Head To Head Record
In the 71 One Day Internationals (ODIs) played between these two teams, South Africa has emerged victorious in 41 of them, while New Zealand has won 25. Furthermore, there have been five matches that ended without a result. But, when it comes to ICC World Cup, New Zealand has dominated the game and has not suffered a defeat at the hands of South Africa in the past 24 years.
New Zealand vs South Africa | NZ vs SA Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2023 Updates: Weather Report
The weather is expected to remain pleasant in Pune during the match hours with temperatures ranging between 33 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius. There are no signs of rain and humidity levels are expected to hover around 45%.
New Zealand vs South Africa | NZ vs SA Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2023 Updates: Key Highlights
1. New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and chose to bowl first
2. South African Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma are on crease
3. Pacer Trent Boult and Matt Henry led New Zealand's bowling attack
4. Trent Boult dismisses South African skipper Temba Bavuma
NZ vs SA Live Cricket Score Updates: New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner continues
NZ vs SA Live Cricket Score Updates: South African batters Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen are building a partnership and aiming to take their team's score forward. A score of 300 runs is normal on the pitch of Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune and South Africa's start is not that great. New Zealand unit is showing some exceptional fielding skills on the ground and putting everything to save some extra runs for their team.
South Africa
Quinton de Kock 13
Rassie van der Dussen 4
New Zealand bowling
Trent Boult 1/12 (5)
Matt Henry 0/25 (4)
Tim Southee 0/5 (1)
NZ vs SA Live Cricket Score Updates: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult provided his team with the first wicket as South African skipper Temba Bavuma walks back to pavilion. Good start for New Zealand on this flat pitch of Pune. Rassie van der Dussen has joined Quinton de Kock on crease and New Zealand bowlers would like to keep South African batters under pressure.
NZ vs SA Live Cricket Score Updates: South African skipper Temba Bavuma is the only batter from his team, who has not shown anything exceptional from his bat. But today, he intends to display that as he is smashing back-to-back boundaries and keeping South African scoreboard running.
Quinton de Kock 11
Temba Bavuma 24
Matt Henry 0/25 (4)
NZ vs SA Live Cricket Score Updates: Quinton de Kock opened his arms and smashed a classic FOUR against pacer Trent Boult, who has been great with his bowling today. South Africa starts slow, provides the team with a good base and after getting good score their middle order smashes some big shots to finish with a high score.
NZ vs SA Live Cricket Score Updates: Wonderful over from pacer Trent Boult, just 1 run. Trent Boult kept the bowling on the accurate length and didn't provide South African batters with any room to open their arms. South African batters are batting cautiously today and not taking much risks. Skipper Temba Bavuma is looking great today, as he is showing the intent to smash big runs.
NZ vs SA Live Cricket Score Updates: South African skipper Temba Bavuma smashed a beautiful cover drive to provide his team first boundary of the match. The skipper is showing positive intent today as he smashed another FOUR to put New Zealand bowlers in pressure. The flat pitch of Pune allow batters to play some beautiful shots like these.
NZ vs SA Live Cricket Score Updates: New Zealand has decided to keep Matt Henry with the new ball despite the inclusion of experienced pacer Tim Southee. Good decision as Matt Henry has been great so far in the tournament. South African batters have been silent so far, but soon they will look to capitalize on the restricted fielding positions during the first powerplay.
NZ vs SA Live Cricket Score Updates: South African openers Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma are on crease while New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is leading his team's attack. Trent Boult has been great against Quinton de Kock as the batter faces trouble against the pacer.
NZ vs SA Live Cricket Score Updates: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham's decision to bowl first is a bold move as South Africa is known to perform well while batting first and usually finishes with a high score. The Proteas were seen struggling in run chases and their batters seem to come under pressure while chasing.
New Zealand Playing XI
Will Young, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (capt, wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Tim Southee
South Africa Playing XI
Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi
NZ vs SA Live Cricket Score Updates: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and chose to bowl first. The skipper announced one change in the playing XI and pacer Tim Southee will replace Lockie Ferguson. South Africa will bat first and they have replaced Kagiso Rabada with Tabraiz Shamsi.
NZ vs SA Live Cricket Score Updates: Against South Africa, New Zealand has always been great in the ICC World Cup. Tom Latham-led Kiwis will try to recover from two consecutive defeats in the tournament and will look at keeping their position secure in the top 4.
NZ vs SA Live Cricket Score Updates: The stage is set for the clash of New Zealand and South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. South Africa will aim to secure another giant win and reach top of the points table, while New Zealand will look at ways to recover from two consecutive defeats.
