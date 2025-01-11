New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Eshan Malinga, Asith Fernando star as Lankans register huge 140-run victory

Eshan Malinga, Maheesh Theekshana and Asith Fernando took three-wicket each as Sri Lanka registered huge 140-run win over New Zealand in the third ODI in Auckland on Saturday. With two wins in the first two games, New Zealand won the ODI series 2-1.

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Jan 2025, 03:10 PM IST
Advertisement
Sri Lanka’s Eshan Malinga makes an appeal during the third ODI against New Zealand in Auckland.(AFP)

Eshan Malinga, Maheesh Theekshana and Asith Fernando took three-wicket each as Sri Lanka registered huge 140-run win over New Zealand in the third ODI in Auckland on Saturday. With two wins in the first two games, New Zealand won the ODI series 2-1.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka got the best possible start with Pathum Nissanka (66) and Avishka Fernando (17) stitching a 69-run stand for the opening wicket. Following Fernando's departure, Nissanka joined Kusal Mendis (54) for a 87-run partnership for the second wicket.

Advertisement

However, the hosts came back in the gam with two quick wickets before Kamindu Mendis (46) and Janith Liyanage (53) played crucial knocks to steer the team to 290/8 in 50 overs. For New Zealand, Matt Henry was the most successful bowl with figures of 4/55.

Also Read | Malinga meets ’Malinga’: MI legend meets his doppelganger; here’s details

In the process, Henry also completed 150 ODI wickets. The other bowler to to star for New Zealand was captain Mitchell Santner who took 2/55. In reply, New Zealand were never in the chase.

Advertisement

The Kiwis lost openers Rachin Ravindra and Will Young in the third over with just four runs on the board. Although, Mark Chapman fought the lone battle with a run-a-ball 81, the southpaw lacked support as the rest of the New Zealand batting line-up fell apart like nine pins. Malinga and Theekshana finished with identical figures of 3/35 while Fernando took walked away with 3/26.

Who is Eshan Malinga

Having played just three ODIs for Sri Lanka, Malinga was a already a star back home after Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. With a base price of 30 lakhs, Malinga was bought by SRH for 1.20 crore.

Advertisement
Also Read | NZ’s Martin Guptill announces retirement from international cricket

A 23-year-old, Malinga is a right-arm fast-medium bowler and has proved his adaptability and skill in various playing conditions for Sri Lanka A team. His consistent show in Sri Lankan domestic cricket has impressed many.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsNew Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Eshan Malinga, Asith Fernando star as Lankans register huge 140-run victory
First Published:11 Jan 2025, 03:10 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts