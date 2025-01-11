New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Eshan Malinga, Asith Fernando star as Lankans register huge 140-run victory

Eshan Malinga, Maheesh Theekshana and Asith Fernando took three-wicket each as Sri Lanka registered huge 140-run win over New Zealand in the third ODI in Auckland on Saturday. With two wins in the first two games, New Zealand won the ODI series 2-1.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka got the best possible start with Pathum Nissanka (66) and Avishka Fernando (17) stitching a 69-run stand for the opening wicket. Following Fernando's departure, Nissanka joined Kusal Mendis (54) for a 87-run partnership for the second wicket.

However, the hosts came back in the gam with two quick wickets before Kamindu Mendis (46) and Janith Liyanage (53) played crucial knocks to steer the team to 290/8 in 50 overs. For New Zealand, Matt Henry was the most successful bowl with figures of 4/55.

In the process, Henry also completed 150 ODI wickets. The other bowler to to star for New Zealand was captain Mitchell Santner who took 2/55. In reply, New Zealand were never in the chase.

The Kiwis lost openers Rachin Ravindra and Will Young in the third over with just four runs on the board. Although, Mark Chapman fought the lone battle with a run-a-ball 81, the southpaw lacked support as the rest of the New Zealand batting line-up fell apart like nine pins. Malinga and Theekshana finished with identical figures of 3/35 while Fernando took walked away with 3/26.

Who is Eshan Malinga Having played just three ODIs for Sri Lanka, Malinga was a already a star back home after Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. With a base price of ₹30 lakhs, Malinga was bought by SRH for ₹1.20 crore.

