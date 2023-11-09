New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka on November 9 in the 41st ODI World Cup 2023 match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru . The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Bengaluru ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 p.m.

It would be the 9th match of both the teams in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. New Zealand are in the 4th position with 8 points in the World Cup 2023 team table, whereas Sri Lanka are in the 9th position with 4 points.

In its first match, New Zealand defeated England by 9 wickets with 82 balls remaining in the curtain raiser match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5, 2023. In its second match, New Zealand defeated the Netherlands by 99 runs at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on October 9, 2023. In its third match, New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets (with 43 balls remaining) at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on October 13, 2023.

In the fourth match, New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by 149 runs but was defeated by India by 4 wickets in its 5th match at HPCA Stadium Dharamsala on October 22. In their 6th match, the New Zealand team were defeated by Australia by 5 runs at HPCA Stadium Dharamsala on October 28, 2023. In their 7th and 8th match, New Zealand were defeated by South Africa (November 1) by 190 runs at MCA Stadium Pune and by Pakistan (November 4) by 21 runs at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru respectively.

In their first match, Sri Lanka was defeated by South Africa by 102 runs at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi on October 7. In the second match, the Sri Lankan team was defeated by Pakistan by 6 wickets (with 10 balls remaining) on October 10, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. In their third match, Sri Lanka were defeated by Australia by 5 wickets (with 88 balls remaining) at Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow on October 16.

In their fourth and fifth matches, Sri Lanka defeated Netherlands (October 21) and England (October 26) by 5 wickets and 8 wickets respectively. In their 6th match, Sri Lanka was defeated by Afghanistan by 7 wickets (with 28 balls remaining) at MCA Stadium in Pune on October 30. In their 7th match, Team India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2. In their 8th match, Sri Lanka were defeated by Bangladesh by 3 wickets (with 53 balls remaining) at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi on November 6.

New Zealand Probable XI

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (capt.), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi/Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (capt, wk) Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match: Weather prediction

The weather conditions in Bengaluru are set to be mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, mainly later. According to AccuWeather, there is a 90% probability of rain in Bengaluru in the next 24 hours. The probability of thunderstorms in the city is 54%. The temperature is expected to range between 27 degrees to 20 degrees Celsius.

Winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 9 km/hr in the north-east direction in the day and 11 km/h in the east direction at night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 30 km/h in daytime and 24 km/h in night cannot be ruled out. There is an 86% probability of cloud cover during the daytime and 91% during the night in the city.

