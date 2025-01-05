New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25. Match will start on 05 Jan 2025 at 03:30 AM
Venue : Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington
New Zealand squad -
Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Hay, Tom Latham, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, William O'Rourke
Sri Lanka squad -
Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohamed Shiraz
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(WK), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(C), Janith Liyanage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(WK), Mitchell Santner(C), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, William O'Rourke.
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Details
1st ODI of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka to be held at Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.