New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 1st T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25 to start at 11:45 AM
LIVE UPDATES

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 1st T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25 to start at 11:45 AM

1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2024, 10:49 AM IST
Livemint

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25. Match will start at 11:45 AM

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25Premium
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25. Match will start on 28 Dec 2024 at 11:45 AM
Venue : Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

New Zealand squad -
Bevon Jacobs, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry
Sri Lanka squad -
Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

28 Dec 2024, 10:49:34 AM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Details
1st T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka to be held at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui at 11:45 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

