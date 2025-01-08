LIVE UPDATES

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 2nd ODI of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25 to start at 06:30 AM

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 05:36 AM IST

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25. Match will start at 06:30 AM