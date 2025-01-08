Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: 2nd ODI of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25 to start at 06:30 AM

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 05:36 AM IST
Livemint

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25. Match will start at 06:30 AM

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25Premium
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25. Match will start on 08 Jan 2025 at 06:30 AM
Venue : Seddon Park, Hamilton

New Zealand squad -
Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Hay, Tom Latham, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, William O'Rourke
Sri Lanka squad -
Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohamed Shiraz

08 Jan 2025, 05:36:51 AM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Details
2nd ODI of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka to be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton at 06:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

