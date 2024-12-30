New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: New Zealand score after 5 overs is 36/1

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25. Match will start on 30 Dec 2024 at 11:45 AM
Venue : Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
New Zealand squad -
Bevon Jacobs, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry
Sri Lanka squad -
Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
New Zealand
Mark Chapman 9 (6)
Tim Robinson 23 (20)
Sri Lanka
Maheesh Theekshana 0/11 (1)
FOUR! Good use of the feet!
FOUR! Fired in quicker but wayward down leg. Bowled full and outside leg stump, goes straight on. Mark Chapman just has to get his bat to it as it beats the short fine fielder and races towards the deep fine leg fence for a boundary.
New Zealand
Tim Robinson 18 (17)
Mark Chapman 3 (3)
Sri Lanka
Binura Fernando 0/12 (2)
FOUR! EDGED BUT A BOUNDARY! Slower length ball, down the leg, seaming in, from over the wicket. Tim Robinson goes on his knees and helps it to deep fine leg for a boundary in an awkward position as he leaves out the shoulder of the bat by his right hand.
New Zealand
Tim Robinson 11 (13)
Mark Chapman 1 (1)
Sri Lanka
Nuwan Thushara 1/10 (2)
OUT! GONE! CAUGHT AT MID ON!
New Zealand
Tim Robinson 9 (10)
Rachin Ravindra 1 (2)
Sri Lanka
Binura Fernando 0/3 (1)
New Zealand
Tim Robinson 7 (6)
Rachin Ravindra 0 (0)
Sri Lanka
Nuwan Thushara 0/7 (1)
SIX! Thumped! Bowled full and outside off, in the slot. Tim Robinson swings hard, through the line and deposits this one over the long off fence for a biggie.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(WK), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay(WK), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(C), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Details
2nd T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka to be held at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui at 11:45 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.