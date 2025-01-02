New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sri Lanka score after 17 overs is 183/4

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score :
Sri Lanka Innings Highlights :
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): Sri Lanka 49/2
- Sri Lanka 53/2 in 6.1 overs
- K Perera dropped on 15 by M Henry on 6.2 overs
- Referral 1 (9.2 ovs): NZ against A Fernando (LBW) Successful (SL: 2, NZ: 2)
- Drinks: Sri Lanka 83/3 in 9.2
- K Perera 16th T20I fifty: 50 runs in 27 balls (7x4) (1x6)
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 29 balls between K Perera (31) and C Asalanka (19)
- K Perera dropped on 60 by J Duffy on 14.6 overs
- Sri Lanka 153/3 in 14.6 overs
Sri Lanka
Bhanuka Rajapaksa 0 (1)
Kusal Perera 79 (38)
New Zealand
Zakary Foulkes 1/52 (4)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: OUT! c Glenn Phillips b Zakary Foulkes.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SIX! An excellent effort in the deep goes in vain as the replay shows the fielder was in contact with the fence with the ball in his hands.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Another boundary and he just finds the gaps on the off side. Good length on off, Kusal Perera thumps this down the ground for four towards long off.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! PItched-up around off, Kusal Perera lofts this over cover for a boundary to begin the 17th.
Sri Lanka
Charith Asalanka 40 (22)
Kusal Perera 70 (35)
New Zealand
Jacob Duffy 1/24 (3)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SIX! HIGH AND HANDSOME! On a length around middle and leg, Charith Asalanka takes the aerial route and finds enough power behind this to sail this over the fielder at long on and into the stands for a huge six.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Full toss on the pads, Kusal Perera stays behind the crease and flicks this up and over backward square leg for a boundary. KP has been this aggressive throughout.
Sri Lanka
Kusal Perera 64 (32)
Charith Asalanka 32 (19)
New Zealand
Mitchell Santner 1/36 (3)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: DROPPED AND MAKE IT WORSE, A FOUR!
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SIX! BOOM! This is brilliant batting from the Sri Lankan skipper! Back of a length, outside off, Charith Asalanka gets a good width and bounce outside off. He hangs back by transferring the weight on the back foot and flat-bats it behind long off for a six.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SIX! That was six the moment it sprung off the bat! Drops a half-volley, right in the zone around off. Charith Asalanka clears the front leg and slogs it behind deep mid-wicket for a cracking six.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Innovative from Kusal Perera and the 50-run stand comes up between these two! Drops a slower one, on a fullish length, Kusal Perera switches hit and reverse sweeps it over short fine for a boundary.
Sri Lanka
Kusal Perera 55 (29)
Charith Asalanka 19 (16)
New Zealand
Matt Henry 1/24 (3)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Nicely done! Henry with that extra bit of pace, bashes the hard length, nipping back in a touch. Kusal Perera swivels and pulls it quite fine. Collects a boundary at deep fine.
Sri Lanka
Charith Asalanka 17 (14)
Kusal Perera 49 (25)
New Zealand
Glenn Phillips 0/12 (1)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SIX! Oh, what a shot!
Sri Lanka
Kusal Perera 41 (22)
Charith Asalanka 13 (11)
New Zealand
Zakary Foulkes 0/36 (3)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Pulled away! Wasn't that too far from Henry! Back-of-the-hand slower ball, nipping back into the batter, from middle, Kusal Perera swivels and pulls it past the diving Matt Henry at short fine for a boundary.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SIX! Goes all the way! Hurls it at a gentle pace, full and around off, Charith Asalanka dances down the track and gives himself enough room before slashing it aerially and behind deep extra cover for a huge six. The 100 comes up for Sri Lanka!
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Oh, that's glorious! A genuine half-volley from Foulkes, around off, Charith Asalanka clears his front leg and plays it with a straight bat. Lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary straight down the ground.
Sri Lanka
Kusal Perera 36 (20)
Charith Asalanka 2 (7)
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 0/34 (3)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Good shot! Dropped fuller and pushed through outside off. Kusal Perera sits down on his knee and slogs it over mid-wicket for a boundary on the bounce.
Sri Lanka
Charith Asalanka 1 (4)
Kusal Perera 28 (17)
New Zealand
Jacob Duffy 1/10 (2)
Sri Lanka
Avishka Fernando 17 (10)
Kusal Perera 28 (17)
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 0/25 (2)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! A boundary to follow the biggie. Short and wide outside off, had plenty of width to play with. Avishka Fernando punches this off his back foot and into the gap through cover for four.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SIX! Away she goes for six. Michael Bracewell tries to outsmart Avishka Fernando by darting one short after looking him jump down the track but Avishka Fernando adjusts well to slog this up and over the fence towards deep mid-wicket region for a biggie.
Sri Lanka
Kusal Perera 25 (15)
Avishka Fernando 5 (6)
New Zealand
Mitchell Santner 1/14 (2)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Perera is playing the reverse sweep to a good effect. Tossed up wide of off, Kusal Perera reverse sweeps this and finds a good enough connection to loft this over short third for a boundary behind the stumps.
Sri Lanka
Kusal Perera 20 (12)
Avishka Fernando 2 (3)
New Zealand
Michael Bracewell 0/10 (1)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! A difficult chance goes a begging. Tossed up on off, Kusal Perera goes for the sweep. Gets a leading edge just behind backward square leg. The fielder runs backward and dives to pouch this one but the ball strikes him in his hands and pops out only to race away to the fence.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Innovative and effective from Kusal. Tossed up around leg, Kusal Perera reverse sweeps this up an over the backward point fielder for a boundary. Kusal Perera read the field well and played this accordingly.
Sri Lanka
Kusal Perera 11 (7)
Avishka Fernando 1 (2)
New Zealand
Zakary Foulkes 0/19 (2)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Up and over for four. Pitched-up around off, Kusal Perera gets width to play with and he manages to loft this over cover for a boundary.
Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis 22 (16)
Kusal Perera 5 (3)
New Zealand
Mitchell Santner 1/6 (1)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: OUT! c Michael Bracewell b Mitchell Santner.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Good shot! Slower through the air and outside off, Kusal Perera rocks back and cuts it between cover-point for a boundary.
Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis 21 (12)
Kusal Perera 0 (1)
New Zealand
Zakary Foulkes 0/12 (1)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Nice shot! Back of a length and an inswinger at the pads. Mendis turns it away behind square for a boundary at deep backward square leg.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Cut away neatly! Back of a length, nipping away from off, Kusal Mendis stays back and cuts it square through cover-point for a cracking boundary.
Sri Lanka
Kusal Perera 0 (1)
Kusal Mendis 10 (5)
New Zealand
Matt Henry 1/16 (2)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: OUT! c Mitchell Hay b Matt Henry.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SIX! WHAT A SHOT! A genuine loosener from Henry, on a shortish bit of a length, on the stumps, Pathum Nissanka gets the bounce at a comfortable height and pulls it behind deep backward square leg for a huge six. That was timed to perfection from Nissanka!
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: FOUR! Cracked away! Short and on middle, Pathum Nissanka pulls it off the back foot to the vacant deep square leg region for a boundary.
Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis 10 (5)
Pathum Nissanka 2 (7)
New Zealand
Jacob Duffy 0/8 (1)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: SIX! Pulled away! Short boundaries and Mendis makes the most of it! Short and on the middle and leg, Kusal Mendis reads the length early, gets in position quickly and pulls it aerially behind deep square leg for the first six of the match.
Sri Lanka
Pathum Nissanka 1 (4)
Kusal Mendis 3 (2)
New Zealand
Matt Henry 0/4 (1)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: New Zealand (Unchanged Playing XI) - Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (WK), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (In for Kamindu Mendis), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamindu Wickramasinghe (In for Matheesha Pathirana), Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Details
3rd T20I of Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2024/25 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka to be held at Saxton Oval, Nelson at 05:45 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.