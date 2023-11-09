New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates: The NZ vs SL match is ‘do-or-die’ for the Black Caps.
New Zealand face Sri Lanka in a critical match in Bengaluru on November 9. The Kiwis kicked off the ICC World Cup 2023 with a resounding victory over England, winning by 9 wickets. However, they now risk elimination unless they secure a win in this game. With 8 points from 8 games, they are in a precarious position. They are closely challenged by Pakistan and Afghanistan for the coveted fourth spot.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, haven't had much to celebrate this tournament, with only 2 victories from 8 games. They find themselves at the lower end of the points table, level with the Netherlands. For them, this match is about salvaging pride.
Looking at past encounters, New Zealand and Sri Lanka have met 101 times in ODIs. New Zealand lead with 51 wins to Sri Lanka's 41 while 8 games have been inconclusive, and one ended in a tie. Their most recent match in March 2023 saw New Zealand triumph by 6 wickets.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live: Bengaluru weather update
Heavy rain (99% chance) with thunderstorms is predicted at 12 PM, as per Weather.com. Even in the afternoon, there is a 69% chance of rain. However, Bengaluru seems to dry up after that even though it will remain cloudy.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live: Kane Williamson's last match?
If New Zealand lose this match, this may be Kane Williamson's last performance in World Cups. Even if the match gets washed out and the Kiwis have to be satisfied with just 1 point, that may end their World Cup 2023 campaign as well. So, this may be the final chance for fans to see the legendary New Zealand captain in action in a World Cup.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live: Weather concerns
Today's match in Bengaluru is under threat due to the weather forecast. There's a high likelihood of storms for the next several hours, and Weather.com predicts a 96% chance of rain shortly. However, the probability of rain should decrease after 4 PM. The humidity is expected to stand at 90%, with temperatures ranging from 20 to 26 degrees.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live: Kiwis played their last match here
Pakistan chose to field after winning the toss, sending New Zealand in to bat. New Zealand racked up a hefty 401 for 6 wickets. Fakhar Zaman then hit a rapid 126 from 81 deliveries, with Babar Azam contributing 66 from 63. Pakistan reached 200 in just 25.3 overs. Rain interrupted the game, and Pakistan was declared the winner by 21 runs, according to the Duckworth-Lewis method.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live: Pitch report
The Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium, known for its short boundaries, favours high scores. Usually, the winning toss captains opt to field. This pattern continued in the previous game between Pakistan and New Zealand as well.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live: World Cup head-to-head records
There have been 11 World Cup matches between these two. Sri Lanka have a slightly better record with 6 wins while New Zealand have won 5 times. In 2019, during their last WC encounter, the Kiwis won by 10 wickets.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!